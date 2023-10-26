ADC23 Unites on the World's Audio Developers on November 13-15, 2023
Attendees from around the world can network and connect with audio developer experts during the ADC23 event through our unique virtual venue online experience. It's fun and tickets are available now!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to high demand, only a handful of in-person tickets are left for the 9th Annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC23) event from November 13-15, 2023 at The Mermaid in London. Tickets are available for the unique online experience on the Gather Virtual Venue platform, attendees from around the world can connect with audio developer experts and virtual classrooms at www.audio.dev.
— Chair of ADC Bobby Lombardi
ADC23 promises an extensive program of 65 talks, keynotes, panels, and workshops, exclusively dedicated to audio development technologies, encompassing music applications, gaming, audio processing, and embedded systems. Attendees, whether attending in person or virtually, will have the opportunity to acquire new skills and engage with industry leaders, including representatives from major companies like Focusrite, Avid, Native Instruments, GPU Audio, Audiotonix, L’Acoustics, and others, all for an affordable starting price of £49 (approximately $60 US).
+The conference will delve into various key topics, such as:
+Commercialization of Audio Technology by Josh Reiss
+From NIME to NISE: Rethinking the Design and Evaluation of Music Interfaces by Anna Xambó Sedó
+Practical DSP & Audio Programming Workshop by Dynamic Cast
+An Introduction to Inclusive Design of Audio Products Workshop moderated by Jay Pocknell
+Exploring New Opportunities in Audio Software Development Round Table moderated by Andrew Scheps
The programmed talks were carefully selected from the ADC Call for Papers and anonymously voted on by the audio developer community. For a comprehensive schedule of talks and workshops, please visit the ADC23 schedule at https://audio.dev/schedule/.
To foster networking among online attendees, the ADC team has ingeniously created a virtual conference hall through the Gather platform. Virtual participants can create avatars and access the hall to connect with others, explore sponsor booths, access talks through conference rooms, and hold private meetings with fellow virtual guests.
Diversity and accessibility are at the heart of the ADC organizing committee's mission. This year's conference features several events, including the "Celebrating Diversity in Audio" evening reception, a working lunch, and an Inclusive Design of Audio Products workshop, led by Jay Pocknell of Sound Without Sight.
Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC, stresses, "The success of this event is only made possible by the generous support of our sponsors who share our vision for diversity and inclusion initiatives at ADC. We're proud to offer a record number of diversity scholarships and an inclusion design workshop, available in-person and live-streamed, to all conference participants."
While in-person tickets for the London event are dwindling, online tickets remain accessible and contribute to the support of ADC as a not-for-profit organization. Online tickets grant access to the complete online conference, including workshops, all talks, the conference Discord server, and the virtual exhibition room, starting at just £49 (approximately $60 US). Purchase your tickets at https://audio.dev/.
About Audio Developer Conference / ADC23
The Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event that serves as an educational and resource hub for audio developers worldwide. It is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the diverse spectrum of audio development technologies, spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. ADC's core mission is to empower attendees to develop new skills and foster a network that bolsters their career advancement. It also serves as a bridge between academic research and industry collaboration. Discover more at www.audio.dev.
