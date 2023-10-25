Tyler Mann Injury Law Announces Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

To support and uplift our Huntsville community, the law firm is pleased to announce that ten deserving winners will each receive a $200 Visa Gift Card

Our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway is an effort to support and express our gratitude to the people of Huntsville while shedding light on the real challenges many families face.” — Law Firm Founder, Attorney Tyler Mann of Tyler Mann Injury Law

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Thanksgiving approaches, Tyler Mann Injury Law embraces the spirit of gratitude by launching its Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway. To support and uplift our Huntsville community, the law firm is pleased to announce that ten deserving winners will each receive a $200 Visa Gift Card.

The rising cost of living, especially the surge in food prices by over 15% since 2021, has made it difficult for many families to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. At Tyler Mann Injury Law, we understand the importance of spreading joy and easing families’ financial burdens, particularly during the holiday season. Our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will financially boost and empower families to celebrate Thanksgiving with less stress, whether purchasing groceries for a memorable meal or stocking the pantry for the holiday season.

"We are extremely grateful for the bond we share with the local community members we serve. Our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway is an effort to support and express our gratitude to the people of Huntsville while shedding light on the real challenges many families face," said law firm founder, Attorney Tyler Mann of Tyler Mann Injury Law.

Starting on October 25, 2023, residents of Alabama can enter their information into the form at https://get.tylermanninjurylaw.com/thanksgiving/ and be automatically in the running to win one of the ten $200 Visa gift cards. The entry deadline is 9 a.m. CST on November 15, 2023, and the randomly selected winners will be announced on Thursday, November 16, just in time for the holiday festivities.

"We encourage everyone to participate in our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway and wish all entrants luck. Let’s come together to make this Thanksgiving a joyous and meaningful occasion for families in Alabama," added Tyler Mann

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Locally owned and based in Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations to accident and injury victims across North Alabama. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

###