Veryable’s Operators Club opens October 30th in Dallas’s Victory Park/West End area
The Operators Club is a gathering place for those who get the job done!
In phase one, which opens October 30th, it’s going to be a cocktail and sports bar with a combined lounge area, and additional tables for the full dining experience.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veryable Inc. is excited to unveil a new dining and entertainment experience in Dallas’s Victory Park/West End area, The Operators Club located at 2019 N. Lamar Street.
The table is set for an unforgettable experience as the curtains rise on the October 30th grand opening. The Operators Club is more than just a restaurant and bar; it's a symphony of flavors and vibes that promises to become a favored meeting place from day one.
The Operators Club is a semi-private restaurant and bar with an industrial speakeasy vibe that pays homage to Veryable’s Operators and hardworking people everywhere that uphold the American tradition of getting s**t done. These are the same people who turn to the Veryable app, a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly connects skilled manufacturing and logistics workers with businesses in need of on-demand labor.
“In phase one, which opens October 30th, it’s going to be a cocktail and sports bar with a combined lounge area, and additional tables for the full dining experience.” said Director of Operations Christopher Bohn.
Patrons will enjoy a “Guy-Fieri-esque” food menu that was developed by independent consulting chef John Franke, former research and development chef for the Pappas Restaurants group who is also an alumnus of the Front Burner Restaurants group.
Operating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day, The Operators Club extends its hospitality into the late hours, pushing boundaries until midnight on weekends. Service begins with the barista bar in the morning, lunch service starting at 11 a.m., and dinner service until an hour before closing daily. Happy hour from 3pm to 7pm Monday through Friday, and 2pm to 5pm on weekends.
About The Operators Club
The Operators Club, located near Victory Park in the West End’s history Coca-Cola Building is home to over a century of hard work. A place for the everyday worker to feast, have a drink, and share their stories. The Operators Club exists in a state of constant celebration of a job well done.
About Veryable
Founded in 2016, Veryable is an on-demand labor marketplace with a mission to revitalize American manufacturing. The company empowers businesses to adapt in real-time to changes in the supply chain and scale while maintaining lower fixed labor costs. With its flexible, operational approach, Veryable aims to transform an antiquated and inefficient labor market, put more people to work, and relieve the burdens on manufacturers and suppliers.
