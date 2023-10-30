Sentinel PiNG - A new tool for Cyber Response
Sentinel PiNG is a new corporate messaging app for crisis management teams to communicate and collaborate in major incidents like a cyber or ransomware attack
Sentinel PiNG is a vital tool for improving operational resilience as we face escalating cyber and ransomware attacks. In the first Golden Hour it is vital to establish facts and map out the response.”CLITHEROE, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentinel PiNG is a new corporate messaging app for crisis management to communicate and collaborate in major incidents such as a cyber or ransomware attacks
— Richard Stephenson. CEO YUDU Sentinel
New Incident Response Application Launched: Introducing Sentinel PiNG by YUDU Sentinel
Leading the way in operational resilience, YUDU Sentinel, specialists in crisis communication software, proudly announces the release of Sentinel PiNG, a groundbreaking incident response application designed to fortify organisations against the growing threat of cybercrime.
Cybercrime emerged as a $7 trillion menace to organisations in 2022, a number projected to double by 2028 according to Statista (September 5th, 2023). In response to this escalating risk, Sentinel PiNG offers a secure, independent communication solution from the outset—an essential component of effective crisis management.
Sentinel PiNG empowers Crisis Management Teams with the ability to swiftly alert and collaborate without the vulnerability of hackers surveilling their response efforts. In many cyberattacks, traditional email and corporate tools become inaccessible, leaving responders exposed to prying eyes. This becomes particularly critical when discussing cyber insurance terms or sharing IT response plans.
Key Features of Sentinel PiNG:
Secure Communication: Ensures secure, independent communication channels for crisis response, shielding vital information from cyber adversaries.
User-Friendly Interface: Boasts a user-friendly chat-style interface accessible by staff, contractors, and trusted third-party personnel on any connected desktop, mobile, or tablet device.
Compliance and Accountability: A centrally managed application featuring a tamper-proof log of all communications across response teams for post-incident analysis and legal compliance.
Malware Protection: All shared images, videos, and files undergo rigorous virus scanning to thwart potential malware contamination—providing defense against social engineering tactics employed by hackers.
Budget-Friendly: Designed to accommodate tight budgets, Sentinel PiNG offers a flexible monthly subscription model with no long-term commitments.
Resilience Enhancement: Aiming to bolster the resilience of vulnerable medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while delivering a valuable tool for Crisis Management Teams in the public sector and larger organisations.
Contact Information:
Charlie Stephenson
Phone: +44 07960252055
About YUDU Sentinel:
YUDU Sentinel is a pioneer in crisis communication software, dedicated to fortifying organisations against the rising threat of cybercrime and other crises. With a commitment to operational resilience, YUDU Sentinel delivers innovative solutions to safeguard businesses and public sector entities worldwide.
For more information, please visit our website at www.sentinelresilience.com.
