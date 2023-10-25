Media Alert: OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY VOTECH PROFESSIONAL WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION EVENT
Networking event for students to learn about nontraditional career opportunities.
EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY VOTECH PROFESSIONAL WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION EVENT
• Create awareness of opportunities within the trades for nontraditional roles.
• Introducing young ladies to opportunities within the union trades.
• Provide more awareness to Guidance Counsels and School Administrators of opportunities within Trade Unions for their students, especially their female/nontraditional students.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: IBEW Local 400, 3301 NJ State Rt. 138, Wall Township, NJ 07719
WHO: PLANNED ATTENDEES:
• Female students from both Ocean County and Monmouth Votech Schools.
• Guidance Counsels and School Administrators from both Votechs.
• Superintendent of Monmouth County.
• Guidance Counselors and School Administrators from other local districts.
• Women’s Leadership Group.
UNION ATTENDEES
• Female Tradespeople (both journeypeople and apprentices).
• Female business agents/administrators within the union.
Champions of women in trades (business agents/administrators, Tradespeople).
• Representatives from all unions within the Building Trades.
DETAILS: Students, Votech teachers, female Tradespeople, and union officials will provide the opportunity for interviews and photos.
WHY THIS
MATTERS: It gives students a firsthand, close-up look at a career in the construction industry, a field many had never considered before.
Media Contact
Lisa Chowansky, President, H.C. Constructors, Inc.
cchowansky@hcconstructors.com
908-534-3833
