Media Alert: OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY VOTECH PROFESSIONAL WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION EVENT

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY VOTECH PROFESSIONAL WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION EVENT

Networking event for students to learn about nontraditional career opportunities.

• Create awareness of opportunities within the trades for nontraditional roles.

• Introducing young ladies to opportunities within the union trades.

• Provide more awareness to Guidance Counsels and School Administrators of opportunities within Trade Unions for their students, especially their female/nontraditional students.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: IBEW Local 400, 3301 NJ State Rt. 138, Wall Township, NJ 07719

WHO: PLANNED ATTENDEES:

• Female students from both Ocean County and Monmouth Votech Schools.

• Guidance Counsels and School Administrators from both Votechs.

• Superintendent of Monmouth County.

• Guidance Counselors and School Administrators from other local districts.

• Women’s Leadership Group.

UNION ATTENDEES

• Female Tradespeople (both journeypeople and apprentices).

• Female business agents/administrators within the union.

Champions of women in trades (business agents/administrators, Tradespeople).

• Representatives from all unions within the Building Trades.

DETAILS: Students, Votech teachers, female Tradespeople, and union officials will provide the opportunity for interviews and photos.

WHY THIS

MATTERS: It gives students a firsthand, close-up look at a career in the construction industry, a field many had never considered before.

