Strange Magic Is Set To Release New Album "Mirrors & Smoke" On November 3

Strange Magic's Javier Romero

SANTE FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 3, Strange Magic will release their FOURTH record of 2023 - "Mirrors & Smoke".

If you lend any credence to the idea of an actual multiverse, there is a universe out there where Strange Magic’s Javier Romero is and has been widely considered a world-class songwriter and Strange Magic the band are playing hours-long sets on the festival circuit. It’s not this one though, perhaps not yet, and it’s not for lack of trying.

2020 saw the self-released “Melatonin Doomsday Blues” listed among titles from titans such as Steve Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy, and one Bob Dylan on Aquarium Drunkard’s year in review. In a Herculean effort toward making his case in this particular reality, Javier is in the midst of releasing 4 full-length albums this year: March’s taut, fun-loving “Toro At The Gong Show”, the classic -rock worship of May’s “AM/FM/AC & Heat”, the eclectic and bonkers “Zugzwang Alakazam” in August, and finally the moody, and introspective “Mirrors & Smoke” out in November.

Anyone audacious enough to attempt to lap Guided By Voices for releases in a single year AND name themselves after an ELO song must have something going on. Strange Magic have the pedigree to lead you to water, it’s up to you to quench a thirst you didn’t know you had.

