Montreal's Up-And-Coming Alt Pop Artist BOBBI Releases New EP "Harsh"

BOBBI

The New EP Is A Sonic Journey That Delves Into Self Reflection

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal's emerging talent, BOBBI, is making waves in the realm of alternative pop music with her latest EP, "Harsh". This musical offering serves as a profound exploration of self-reflection, gradually unraveling the harsh truths she has come to realize amidst the backdrop of her journey through the sugar-coated facade of the commercial music industry. The revelation, long simmering beneath the surface, was catalyzed by the abrupt pause brought about by the pandemic, propelling BOBBI into a period of deep introspection, therapy, and the creation of raw, unfiltered music.

The genesis of "Harsh" came unexpectedly, emerging a year after the completion of the rest of the EP. Reflecting on this, BOBBI shares, "The EP was complete, but I struggled to find a fitting title. When a close friend described my music as 'Harsh', it resonated with me instantly. Although I hadn't planned to write a song with that title, it poured out of me one day. It encapsulates all the lessons learned during the creation of this body of work." With six tracks, BOBBI's upcoming EP delves into themes of disillusionment, adversity, and the challenging of societal norms. Produced by Model 86 in London, the EP marks BOBBI's evolution as an artist, offering a raw and authentic auditory experience that invites listeners into her introspective world.

Having garnered over 5 million streams across various platforms, BOBBI continues to captivate audiences in the alternative pop scene with her bold and emotionally charged sound. Drawing inspiration from indie and experimental electronic scenes she encountered while living in London, BOBBI's EP signifies a departure from conventional songwriting norms, embracing a more impulsive and emotionally charged creative process. Rejecting the pursuit of mainstream success, she collaborated with experimental-electronic producer Model 86 to craft an EP that authentically captures her experiences, pushing boundaries while staying true to her artistic integrity. Despite a hint of cynicism shaped by recent revelations, BOBBI's creativity shines through as she navigates the darker aspects of the world, inviting listeners to confront life's complexities with sincerity and wit.

BOBBI's narrative unveils the humbling journey of deconstructing the false personas and idealized realities promised to us in the 21st century, whether from individuals, societal structures, or personal expectations. Her music serves as an intimate exploration of truth, showcasing the strength found in embracing vulnerability and confronting the dishonesty that surrounds us, both externally and internally.