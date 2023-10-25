The First Assisted Living Residence in New York City to Become a Member of the Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care

The 80th Street Residence Joins Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care, a membership program and esteemed distinction for senior living communities and home care agencies. A part of the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network, the program enables organizations to provide quality education and tools to equip those caring for people with Parkinson's disease (PD).

“We believe that the best way to provide individualized support to our Residents is by learning all we can about the various types of cognitive impairment and then coming to understand how best to support each Resident living with these differing diagnoses. Over the years, we have been welcoming so many more Residents living with Parkinson’s Disease and knew that we needed to find a way to receive the proper education for us to support their special needs. Thankfully by completing the Parkinson’s Foundation training and achieving status as a Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partner in Parkinson’s Care, we know that we are now best equipped to provide our Resident’s living with PD the quality care and support they deserve,” said Clare Shanley, Executive Director at The 80th Street Residence.

Each year, 90,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with PD, and the number of people living with PD across the country is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

The Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care program provides a full curriculum of PD education through virtual and in-person trainings. The program educates site champions at each location as well as at least 70% of the staff. The program aims to meet the unique needs of people with PD, based on best-practice care in movement, non-movement, and cognitive symptom management.

“The Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care membership program is comprised of senior living communities and home care agencies that have committed to improving care and providing support to people living with PD and their families,” said Joan Gardner RN, national co-director of the Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care program. “We appreciate all The 80th Street Residence is doing to educate their staff to improve care for those living with PD.”

The Parkinson’s Foundation community partner training focuses on best-practice care and provides the latest information and access to educational tools so caregivers can stay updated on the rapid advances in research, treatments and understanding of the disease.

For questions about the Community Partners in Care membership program, email communitypartners@parkinson.org. For more information about the Parkinson’s Foundation Global Care Network, visit Parkinson.org/Network.

About The 80th Street Residence

The 80th Street Residence is the only assisted living residence in New York City that is entirely dedicated to supporting individuals living with cognitive impairment. The 80th Street Residence can support 70 Residents, with no more than 8-10 Residents living in each of its neighborhoods, where Residents are grouped together based on their abilities, needs, interests, backgrounds and preferences. This approach allows 80th Street to not only support the Residents’ care needs, but also their social, emotional and intellectual needs. The 80th Street Residence has the highest level of licensure in the state of New York allowing for many Residents to Age In Place.

About the Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson’s Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.