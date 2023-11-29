Legendary Guitar becomes Net-Zero from CSE

CSE logo Martin & Co logo OM Biosphere guitar

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- C. F. Martin & Co., Inc., one of the first guitar manufacturers to develop an ecological policy, appointed the Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) to carry out a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study for the Carbon Footprint impact of its OM BIOSPHERE Guitar and created a Net Zero model.CSE calculated the carbon emissions from the production and materials of OM BIOSPHERE and offset 100% of its CO2 emissions. The carbon credits used for the offsetting were issued from an important project in Brazil (Avoid Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, Pará State, Brazil) and were based on the global Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) . Over two-thirds of Brazil is covered in forest land; however, only 17% of this large forest area is protected, and many areas are vulnerable to deforestation. As a result, Brazil has lost almost 10% of its forest cover since 1990. The project that carbon offset credits come from covers nearly 150,000 hectares of land in the Portel municipality.CSE's unique Life Cycle Assessment study helped C.F. Martin & Co. Inc. achieve another great milestone in its mission to minimize the company's impact on the planet. It is a great achievement to be able to say that legendary artists of every generation have recorded their most iconic songs with Martin guitars; legends like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Willie Nelson. Additionally, new stars like Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, H.E.R. and John Mayer are among them.A few words about the Center for Sustainability (CSE)CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational organizations specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and create purpose-driven Strategies and ESG Reports.CSE is also one of the leading Certification organizations that have qualified over 8,000 Sustainability and ESG professionals in 90 countries with its global Certified Sustainability –ESG Practitioner Program.For more information, contact us at communications@cse-net.org

