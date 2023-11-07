‘Make A Profit Now’: A Dynamic Marketing Guide That Challenges Traditional Advertising Strategies
AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leland Xing, founder and CEO of Brass Balls Marketing, is taking on traditional ad agencies and conventional marketing wisdom with the launch of his new book, "Make A Profit Now". The release of this innovative guide promises to add value to the world of small business marketing by introducing a profit-centric approach, focusing on immediate results and profit generation.
In a time when advertising has become more about aesthetics and less about selling, Leland Xing takes a stand to emphasize that small businesses need a different approach in order to succeed. In contrast with current marketing trends - often driven by creative backgrounds rather than sales experience - "Make A Profit Now" encourages business owners to adopt result-driven strategies designed to generate profit quickly and efficiently.
"We've been conditioned from birth that 'slow equals good, fast equals bad'. But that's not how it works in business. There are definitely ways to make a profit fast. For example, by adapting superior pricing strategies. Most business owners are under-charging and leaving large sums of money on the table. But this can be fixed almost instantly," says Leland Xing.
The book introduces readers to the company's renowned "Brass Balls" Pricing Strategies, which have helped numerous business owners raise their prices to levels they previously thought were impossible. It also provides ready-to-deploy examples of evergreen marketing assets and self-running marketing and selling systems that can be effective for years to come.
"Make A Profit Now" is an essential guide for small business owners seeking to succeed in a fiercely competitive marketplace. With Leland Xing's innovative strategies and proven tactics, businesses can break free from the confines of traditional marketing and embrace a profit-driven approach, designed to help them thrive and grow.
For more information or to purchase the book, visit www.brassballs.com.au/ebook. To get in touch with Leland’s team, send an email to support@brassballs.com.au.
Leland Xing
Leland Xing
Brass Balls Marketing Pty Ltd
support@brassballs.com.au