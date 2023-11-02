"Letters with Hunter: Fear and Loathing on Lockdown" by Kevin M. Colgan - A Gonzo immersion into an unprecedented period
An epistolary journey through 2020 in the form of a correspondence between Kevin M. Colgan and the late Hunter S. Thompson.
Kevin M. Colgan proves to be the one right correspondent for explaining our fractured recent past to the one right recipient of these letters... the legendary, dead, and undying Hunter S. Thompson.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You and I might not have known it, but all the while we were biding our time through the pandemic lockdown, a sharp-eyed wicked-tongued chronicler of those difficult days was writing them down for us. Observing the moral malfeasance of the Trump presidency with all of the witty moral outrage of comedian/commentator Lewis Black, and journaling the ups and downs of our Covid plague with both rambunctious humor and horrified empathy, Kevin M. Colgan proves to be the one right correspondent for explaining our fractured recent past to the one right recipient of these letters... the legendary, dead, and undying Hunter S. Thompson. Quite a concept! Quite a gonzoid immersion! Dive deep and enjoy.”
— Albert Goldbarth, 2X National Book Critics Circle award winner
Renowned American poet Albert Goldbarth thoughts on the debute book from by Kevin M. Colgan - "Letters with Hunter: Fear and Loathing on Lockdown". Goldbarth, a two-time recipient of the National Book Critics Circle award (the only poet to have received the honor twice), and a fellow of prestigious institutions such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.
In "Letters with Hunter: Fear and Loathing on Lockdown," Kevin M. Colgan takes readers on a wild and gonzo epistolary journey through the turbulent year of 2020. This exhilarating correspondence with the late Hunter S. Thompson captures the essence of a COVID-generated lockdown, the manic theatrics of Donald Trump's presidency, the racially-fueled nationwide division, and the climactic, contested election that led to an unprecedented insurrection. Colgan's narrative style echoes the electrifying spirit of Hunter himself, inviting readers to revisit that unforgettable time, where sanity and madness blended into a single, kaleidoscopic whirlwind. As Hunter once said, "Buy the ticket, take the ride," and this book promises a ride like no other.
Kevin M. Colgan, a native of San Francisco, is a writer with a penchant for the unconventional. He earned his BA in English from California State University, Chico, where he also received a minor in Creative Writing. Later, he received his MFA in Creative Writing/Poetry from Wichita State University. Beyond his poetry background, Kevin ventured into the realm of screenwriting, optioning screenplays that pushed the boundaries of traditional storytelling. While currently residing in Los Angeles, he has also embraced the spirit of adventure in Prague, the vibrant energy of New York City, and the serene beauty of Lahaina, Hawaii at different junctures in his life.
