THE ROBIN FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE (BSO) TO COMBAT SOUTH FLORIDA’S OPIOID EPIDEMIC
FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robin Foundation, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization fighting substance abuse, announced a partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) to combat opioid overdoses, which are endemic in the County. The Robin Foundation is providing Narcan to detainees exiting the main BSO jail in downtown Fort Lauderdale, along with information and resources to prevent relapse and overdose. Narcan, also known as naloxone, is an over-the-counter nasal spray that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
“Getting Narcan into as many hands as possible will save lives and help counter the opioid epidemic that is tearing apart South Florida families,” said Chris Cavallo, co-founder of The Robin Foundation. “Our partnership with BSO ensures that one key group has access to life-saving Narcan, as well as contacts and resources for more help.”
The Robin Foundation provides education, resources, and support to those affected by opioid addiction through strategic partnerships, training sessions, and the distribution of Narcan. The Foundation has distributed more than 5,000 Narcan sprays throughout South Florida since the beginning of this year.
Training and Support for Organizations
The Robin Foundation has been providing free training sessions to organizations throughout South Florida, including The Rebel Program at Memorial Behavioral Health in Davie, Kids in Distress, James Club Recovery, and the YMCA in Miami, Boynton Beach & Fort Lauderdale. These training sessions equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to administer Narcan in case of an overdose and how to resuscitate someone who is not breathing. The Robin Foundation also has a strong presence on college and university campuses, including Nova University and Broward Community College, and is conducting a training session and distributing Narcan for Atlantic Technical College on October 25th and FAU Boca students on November 10.
In addition, The Robin Foundation has donated two overdose cabinets filled with Narcan to the YMCA. These cabinets are strategically placed at locations in Fort Lauderdale and Allapattah, making Narcan readily available to those who may need it in case of an overdose emergency.
“The Robin Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact in our community and addressing the opioid epidemic head-on. With your support, we can save lives, provide education, and offer hope to those affected by this devastating crisis,” said Cristina Cavallo, co-founder of The Robin Foundation. “With so many people impacted by the opioid crisis, we appreciate our donors and their assistance with funding Narcan kits and informational materials.”
For more information about The Robin Foundation, our initiatives or to donate, please visit our website at www.RobinFoundation.org or contact us at 954-31-0382 Information.
About The Robin Foundation: The Robin Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to combatting substance abuse, with a particular focus on addressing the opioid pandemic. Through partnerships, training, and community engagement, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by addiction. Co-founder Chris Cavallo was recently named Family Champion of the Year by South Florida Wellness for his commitment to saving lives and supporting those affected by the opioid crisis.
Delivering Narcan to the Broward Sheriff Office Main Jail Ft Lauderdale Fl.