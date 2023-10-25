Transmit the Power of Love by Music : Original Song "Holy Place of Love" Resounded through Hangzhou's "Big Lotus"
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of October 22nd, the local original song "Holy Place of Love" resounded through the "Big Lotus" triggers emotional resonance among the audience at the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou. This song "Holy Place of Love" expresses a deep sense of "love" through simple and artistic lyrics and flowing melodies.
In the song, the West Lake of "pink and willows green", the Xixi "with reeds", the Grand Canal with "rich flavors of life", the Qiantang River with "rising tides", and the touching stories of "Liang Zhu" and "White Snake", which have been sung for thousands of years, present the romantic feelings of this city with love since ancient times.
Hangzhou has been accommodating the dreams for more and more ordinary people over the years in the ever-changing world. Now, the people dreams have been transformed into the energy and great love of the entire city when the melody of 'Holy Place of Love' rings. The hosting of the Asian Paralympic Games has integrated more humanistic beauty into this ancient city, from the social atmosphere created to assist the disabled to the construction of an accessible environment. With the nourishment and inheritance of "love", Hangzhou is even more sought and seeded.
It is worth mentioning that 'Holy Place of Love' was used as the theme song for Global Singing Event, spreading across cities, mountains and seas. Music enthusiasts from countries and regions such as the United States, France, Spain, Slovakia, and others have covered and adapted to speak out for love. "Holy Place of Love" has gained fans worldwide through the spirit and vitality from music.
"Holy Place of Love" is a song dedicated to Hangzhou. It is the grand invitation sent by the millennium city of love to the world: Let's go and pursue it together in the name of love!
This press release features multimedia.
View the full release here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM1M5jxNS4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e-HFgS8p3o
Website : https://www.hoolo.tv/about/
Li Wenqian
In the song, the West Lake of "pink and willows green", the Xixi "with reeds", the Grand Canal with "rich flavors of life", the Qiantang River with "rising tides", and the touching stories of "Liang Zhu" and "White Snake", which have been sung for thousands of years, present the romantic feelings of this city with love since ancient times.
Hangzhou has been accommodating the dreams for more and more ordinary people over the years in the ever-changing world. Now, the people dreams have been transformed into the energy and great love of the entire city when the melody of 'Holy Place of Love' rings. The hosting of the Asian Paralympic Games has integrated more humanistic beauty into this ancient city, from the social atmosphere created to assist the disabled to the construction of an accessible environment. With the nourishment and inheritance of "love", Hangzhou is even more sought and seeded.
It is worth mentioning that 'Holy Place of Love' was used as the theme song for Global Singing Event, spreading across cities, mountains and seas. Music enthusiasts from countries and regions such as the United States, France, Spain, Slovakia, and others have covered and adapted to speak out for love. "Holy Place of Love" has gained fans worldwide through the spirit and vitality from music.
"Holy Place of Love" is a song dedicated to Hangzhou. It is the grand invitation sent by the millennium city of love to the world: Let's go and pursue it together in the name of love!
This press release features multimedia.
View the full release here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM1M5jxNS4c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e-HFgS8p3o
Website : https://www.hoolo.tv/about/
Li Wenqian
Hangzhou Culture Radio and Television Group
email us here