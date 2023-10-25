Sabeer Nelli Lauds OnlineCheckWriter.com's Mobile App Team for the App's User-Friendliness

OnlineCheckWriter.com's new mobile app is an instant success among users.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation lauded his mobile app development team for its user-friendliness and instant success among users. The mobile app is available on Android and iOS, and it offers a clean and quick user experience backed by the acclaimed payment technology developed by Zil Money, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com.

With the latest mobile update, users can seamlessly navigate through simplified KYC and KYB verification procedures. The payment switchboard includes various payment sources like bank transfers, wallet payments, and credit card transactions for a flexible payment experience. Users can make payments via ACH, Wire, Virtual Card, Print check, mail check, and echeck. The app also enables users to benefit from the 'credit card rails' or 'pay by credit card' feature.

"We're committed to enhancing our products for our users' changing needs," said Sabeer. "Our aim is to deliver a smoother, more user-friendly payment management experience, and every day, we are working towards that goal."

Sabeer founded Zil Money Corporation to improve payment management for small businesses. He has recently announced various updates in Zil Money Corporation, including bulk payment and Line of Credit. Bulk Payment feature allows users to make bulk payments from Wallet, Bank Account, and Credit Card. Users can make the payment through ACH, Wire, Virtual Card, and Check Mail and select how many payments they have to create in a single click. The platform also lets the users create the payment as a Group payment. By creating the group, payments will be saved and can be used later to make recurring payments. Also, the users can make a maximum of 25 payments at a time using the platform.

Through OnlineCheckWriter.com's partnership with Plexe, the line of credit allows businesses to obtain their working capital effortlessly. Businesses can access Plexe's line of credit seamlessly after verifying business information and a valid bank through the platform without any hassles. Users can choose their desired tenure for payment, making it easier than ever to secure the necessary funds.