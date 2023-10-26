RMR & Associates Does it Again and Achieves Top Rankings on the 2023 Washington Business Journal Book of Lists
The award-winning integrated marketing firm ranked #16 and #14 on the Top Public Relations Firms and Top Advertising Agencies Lists
It is again an honor to be named to not just one, but two of the Washington Business Journal’s 2023 Book of Lists”POTOMAC, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), one of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area’s leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firms, announced today that it has been recognized again for its industry leadership and expertise by The Washington Business Journal in its annual Book of Lists.
RMR’s extensive knowledge and industry leadership enables it to deliver value for clients in a results-driven approach that prioritizes achievement of their goals. RMR brings a combination of digital and traditional media and advertising strategies to play a key role in its clients’ growth and success. Key to its approach is selecting the correct marketing vehicles and creating an integrated campaign to target specific audiences matched directly to outcomes.
The Washington Business Journal publishes its rankings of local companies by various categories, business types, and professional themes on an annual basis. 2023 is RMR’s 16th consecutive year of inclusion on the annual rankings, a testament to its success and ongoing ability to adapt and bring the latest in available technologies and marketing techniques to solve their clients’ business problems.
"It is again an honor to be named to not just one, but two of the Washington Business Journal’s 2023 Book of Lists,” said President and CEO of RMR & Associates, Robyn Sachs. “Since our founding, we have continued to prioritize the development of strategic integrated marketing campaigns with a laser focus on clients’ goals to generate measurable results that support their ongoing business success. As we look forward to 2024, it’s important for companies to have a strategic marketing plan and consistent efforts. We’re here to help organizations navigate what’s ahead and come out on top.”
About RMR & Associates, Inc.
Headquartered in Potomac, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, government, non-profit, financial services and IT sectors for more than 25-years. RMR's integrated marketing includes public relations, social media, advertising, direct mail, media buying, list rental, website design and interactive marketing. RMR's unique national experience and knowledge base has helped to build an extensive network of key contacts among venture capitalists, key organizations and key business leaders. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national and international clients such as AOL, AAFMAA, Vonage (formally iCore Networks), and consumer accounts such as Fairfax County Public Schools Adult and Community Education (FCPS ACE), House Buyers of America, Coakley Realty, and SkyPoint Federal Credit Union.
