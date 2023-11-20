Rausch Electronics USA Introduces Rehab Cutter System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rausch Electronics USA Introduces Rehab Cutter System with Advanced Features
Chambersburg, PA - Rausch Electronics USA, a trailblazer in underground inspection and rehabilitation technology, is proud to introduce its latest offering, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System. This system promotes advancement in the field of underground infrastructure rehabilitation, efficient solutions for municipalities, contractors, and utility service providers.
Key Features and Benefits:
Full HD Camera: The Rausch Rehab Cutter System features a Full HD camera, providing exceptional clarity for comprehensive inspections. It delivers vivid, high-resolution images that are crucial for identifying issues and conducting precise maintenance.
Versatile Pipe Sizes (8 – 31 Inches): This system accommodates a wide range of pipeline sizes, from 8 to 31 inches, making it adaptable to various infrastructure scenarios.
Powerful Electric Motor: With a powerful electric motor capable of up to 2.5 kW, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System tackles even the most demanding tasks with ease and efficiency.
Endless Circling of the Arm: Its arm can rotate endlessly, providing a full 360-degree view of the surroundings, enabling comprehensive inspections and thorough maintenance.
Rear View Camera: In addition to the main camera, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System is equipped with a rear-view camera. This enhances visibility, making it even more effective in addressing infrastructure maintenance needs.
Four Degrees of Freedom: With four degrees of freedom, the system can navigate and adapt to various angles and positions, offering unparalleled flexibility for thorough maintenance.
Modular Connectivity: Designed with modular connectivity, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System can adapt to different accessories and extensions, making it a versatile tool capable of addressing a wide array of maintenance tasks.
Innovative and feature-rich, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System offers a host of benefits to address the needs of municipalities, contractors, and utility service providers engaged in infrastructure rehabilitation.
"Rausch Electronics USA has a history of pioneering innovation in underground infrastructure technology. The Rausch Rehab Cutter System is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients. We believe this system will transform the way underground infrastructure rehabilitation is conducted and lead to substantial cost savings and enhanced safety," said Greg Hall, President at Rausch Electronics USA.
About Rausch Electronics USA:
Rausch Electronics USA, an American subsidiary of the Rausch Group, has been a leader in underground inspection and rehabilitation technology for over four decades. With a rich history of engineering excellence, Rausch International Group is dedicated to advancing the field of sewer and pipeline inspection, maintenance, and rehabilitation.
Pedro Diaz
Chambersburg, PA - Rausch Electronics USA, a trailblazer in underground inspection and rehabilitation technology, is proud to introduce its latest offering, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System. This system promotes advancement in the field of underground infrastructure rehabilitation, efficient solutions for municipalities, contractors, and utility service providers.
Key Features and Benefits:
Full HD Camera: The Rausch Rehab Cutter System features a Full HD camera, providing exceptional clarity for comprehensive inspections. It delivers vivid, high-resolution images that are crucial for identifying issues and conducting precise maintenance.
Versatile Pipe Sizes (8 – 31 Inches): This system accommodates a wide range of pipeline sizes, from 8 to 31 inches, making it adaptable to various infrastructure scenarios.
Powerful Electric Motor: With a powerful electric motor capable of up to 2.5 kW, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System tackles even the most demanding tasks with ease and efficiency.
Endless Circling of the Arm: Its arm can rotate endlessly, providing a full 360-degree view of the surroundings, enabling comprehensive inspections and thorough maintenance.
Rear View Camera: In addition to the main camera, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System is equipped with a rear-view camera. This enhances visibility, making it even more effective in addressing infrastructure maintenance needs.
Four Degrees of Freedom: With four degrees of freedom, the system can navigate and adapt to various angles and positions, offering unparalleled flexibility for thorough maintenance.
Modular Connectivity: Designed with modular connectivity, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System can adapt to different accessories and extensions, making it a versatile tool capable of addressing a wide array of maintenance tasks.
Innovative and feature-rich, the Rausch Rehab Cutter System offers a host of benefits to address the needs of municipalities, contractors, and utility service providers engaged in infrastructure rehabilitation.
"Rausch Electronics USA has a history of pioneering innovation in underground infrastructure technology. The Rausch Rehab Cutter System is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients. We believe this system will transform the way underground infrastructure rehabilitation is conducted and lead to substantial cost savings and enhanced safety," said Greg Hall, President at Rausch Electronics USA.
About Rausch Electronics USA:
Rausch Electronics USA, an American subsidiary of the Rausch Group, has been a leader in underground inspection and rehabilitation technology for over four decades. With a rich history of engineering excellence, Rausch International Group is dedicated to advancing the field of sewer and pipeline inspection, maintenance, and rehabilitation.
Pedro Diaz
Rausch USA
+1 717-709-1005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn