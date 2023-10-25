Midwest Transmission Unveils the NV5000 Transmission: A Robust Replacement for the Legendary NV4500

NV5000 Transmission Midwest Transmission Center Logo

Midwest Transmission introduces the NV5000, a powerful replacement for the popular NV4500 transmission.

ZUMBROTA, MN, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Transmission introduces the NV5000, a powerful replacement for the popular NV4500 transmission. This announcement comes as a significant development for automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The NV4500 transmission has been a hallmark in the automotive industry for its durability and reliability. Over the years, it earned a reputation as a workhorse, especially after applying essential updates. In 2012, New Venture Gear closed and stopped making the NV4500, creating a need for a dependable replacement.

The NV4500 was a popular manual transmission used in RAM and GM trucks from 1992 to 2006. It was used in many vehicles like Jeeps, GM, Ford, Dodge trucks, and International Scouts.

Midwest Transmission has launched the NV5000 to replace the discontinued NV4500. The NV5000 is designed to be durable and reliable, just like its predecessor. It is a good option for those looking for a reliable replacement.

Key features of the NV5000 replacement transmission include:

- Durability: The NV5000 boasts a cast iron casing and an aluminum cover that extends from the front bearing retainer to the extension housing, addressing previous cracking issues.

- Synchronization: All gears, including reverse, are synchronized for smoother operation.

- Compatibility: The NV5000 seamlessly interfaces with all gears housed in the main case, eliminating the 5th gear.

The NV5000 for Dodge directly substitutes the original NV4500 diesel or the V10 4x4 in a vehicle. It's an excellent conversion unit for those considering a switch from automatic to manual transmission. This can transform first-generation trucks powered by Cummins, equipped with G360 Getrag or automatic transmissions. It is a great choice for these vehicles.

Midwest Transmission provides top-notch transmission solutions, and the NV5000 proves its dedication to quality.

For more information about the NV5000 and Midwest Transmissions's extensive product line, please visit www.midwesttrans.com/nv5000 or contact 1-888-824-2012.

About Midwest Transmission:

Midwest Transmission, located in Zumbrota, MN, is an automotive refurbishing plant focusing on transmissions, transfer cases, differentials, and clutch kits. With its years of industry experience, Midwest Transmission is committed to offering clients superior quality products and unparalleled technical assistance. This guarantees a seamless and hassle-free journey when looking for the perfect parts for their automobiles.

