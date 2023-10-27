Senatorial Candidate David A. Bellon Issues Notice and Demand for Removal of Black Lives Matter Signage

Black Lives Matter on 5th Ave. & in front of Trump Tower "The Embrace", in Boston Common. Referred to as "The Monumental Disgrace" by Bellon and Antonellis

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An official Notice and Demand for Immediate Redress was issued, on Weds., October 18, 2023, by U.S. Senatorial candidate, David A. Bellon, Esq.[R-NY], in the capacity of Private Attorney General, for the removal of Black Lives Matter (BLM) signage painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

Bellon issued the Notice and Demand to the following individuals, with thirty days to reply:

The Honorable Merrick Garland, A.G., D.O.J.

The Honorable Christopher Wray, Director, F.B.I.

Rev. Al Sharpton

N.Y. Mayor Eric Adams

Former N.Y. Mayor Bill DeBlasio

Atty. Bellon seeks this urgent action as necessary to help stem the tide of further incitement in light of recent extreme racial tensions, here and overseas, stemming from the incendiary events in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, on October 7th, and since. Bellon feels that the street signage is, at its core, Constitutionally problematic.

The detailed documents can be accessed from desktop and mobile, and for download in PDF format at: DavidBellon-Law.com.

Bellon, of New York, is taking this action as part of a joint effort that includes himself, in the capacity of Private Attorney General, and Robert Antonellis of Massachusetts, who is a writer-researcher and engineer. Bellon and Antonellis met at a political event and decided to join forces. The two men, coincidentally, also happened to both be running as candidates for U.S. Senate from their respective states, N.Y. and MA, and to have mutual concerns about this and other issues.

Among them, Bellon and Antonellis have concerns about "The Embrace", which they deem "The Monumental Disgrace", the controversial phallic-seeming monument in Boston, Massachusetts erected in the honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. The same monument that recently, in 2023, Coretta's own family member, Seneca Scott, called "an atrocity". Both Bellon and Antonellis agree it's an "abomination" and would like to see it soon replaced with a more respectful and true representation of Martin Luther King, Jr., the King family, and the Civil Rights movement.

Bellon issued the Notice and Demand to the above-named recipients, seeking their assistance for immediate redress, cited as a matter of deep public concern, requiring their response within thirty days, which is awaited.