Operation Motorsport Announces 2023 Race of Remembrance Driver Lineup
Operation Motorsport will support eight drivers across two entries, representing Canada and the United States, in the 2023 Race of Remembrance.
Watching veterans come together on the track to share Veteran's/Remembrance Day is a humbling experience."”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Operation Motorsport boasts two entries, the No. 22 and No. 220, in the 2023 Race of Remembrance.
— Jason Anzalone, Director of Michelin Motorsports
Operation Motorsport (OpMo) has announced its eight-driver lineup for the 2023 Race of Remembrance (RoR) at Anglesey Circuit, Wales, UK, November 10-12. The event, held over Veteran's/Remembrance Day weekend, is highlighted by a 12-hour endurance race, heroes' dinner, and pitlane Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday morning. Major Matt Smothermon (U.S. Army ret.), Mike Stillwagon, Major Chris Walsh (U.S. Air Force), and Jason Bivins will represent the United States in the No. 22 Toyota GT86. On the Canadian side, drivers Major Jacob Porter (Canadian Army), Huw Leahy, Ron Tomlinson, and Alex Quinn will take turns behind the wheel of the No. 220 Toyota GT86. Eleven beneficiaries and eight staff members will support the eight drivers. Smothermon brings the total number of OpMo beneficiaries to 12, representing the SRO, IMSA, and FEL paddocks.
In addition to corporate partners, individual donors will honor their heroes through the "Honoring Heroes" campaign. The effort places more than 200 heroes' names of current and past veterans and military members across the hoods of Andy Blackmore's designed liveries for the Veteran's/Remembrance Day event. One more way Operation Motorsport is honoring those who have served on such an important day.
"As we gear up for our fourth time competing as a team at the Race of Remembrance, I pause to embrace the meaning of this event," said Jason Leach, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Motorsport. "We don't just chase victory; we chase the echoes of heroes past with unwavering gratitude for military members, veterans, and their families for countless sacrifices. We're carrying the names of these heroes on the hood of our race cars as a tribute, with every lap inspiring the team to compete and recover as one family. This is not just a race; it's a promise never to forget to honor and remember them over this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day."
The team looks to improve upon last year's finishes of sixth (Canadian team) and eighth (U.S. team) with help from many great partners such as CrowdStrike, SRO, and Neutron Controls. Both cars are being prepared and supported by Rogue Motorsport U.K. and will race on the Michelin Pilot Sport 5, supported in country by a Michelin tire engineer. Mobil 1 lubricants will also be used and supported in country by a Mobil 1 engineer.
“It is an honor for Michelin to partner with Operation Motorsport and support their team during this year’s Race to Remembrance,” said Jason Anzalone, Director of Michelin Motorsports North America. “Watching veterans come together on the track to share Veteran's/Remembrance Day is a humbling experience. This unique opportunity has allowed the team to express our gratitude for the sacrifices made by military service personnel and their families.”
The Race of Remembrance offers a transformative experience for medically retired and retiring service members. It creates a unique opportunity for them to connect with fellow veterans who have faced similar challenges to share their experiences. This event serves as a meaningful pause, allowing everyone to reflect on the significance and purpose of Veterans and Remembrance Day. Renewing a sense of Team, Identity, and Purpose are the driving forces that inspire Operation Motorsport drivers, crew members, and partners to take great pride in participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Thank you to all our sponsor partners for their continued support and for helping our medically retired veterans regain their sense of Team, Identity, and Purpose. Our 2023 Race of Remembrance partners: CrowdStrike, Michelin, Mobil 1, SRO, Neutron Controls, FEL Motorsports, Cloudera, AWS, Warehouse Anywhere, Andy Blackmore Designs, Roland, Metamark, Polito Racing, Mission Motorsport, Rogue Motorsport, and Rampage Coffee.
ABOUT OPERATION MOTORSPORT
Operation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated 501(c)3 Not for Profit Foundation based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, serving American & Canadian Service Members and Veterans and is based on three core values: Team, Identity, and Purpose. Operation Motorsport supports the recovery of medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service through Motorsports opportunities. Our motto is One At A Time (#OneAtATime).
For more information and to donate, please visit www.operationmotorsport.org.
