Recording Artist Monsieur Belange Releases his First Single, “For the Ransom,” and an Official Music Video
“For the Ransom” was inspired by an angel’s visit to BelangeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist Monsieur Belange has released his first single, “For the Ransom,” and an accompanying official music video.
In describing the inspiration for “For the Ransom,” Belange said, “On October 23, 2022, an angel appeared to me in my room and helped me create the melody and beat for this song. I’ve also been blessed with 130 tracks curated a few months after the divine encounter.”
A fashion designer as well as a musician, Belange, aka Patrick Nwosu, took a roundabout route to the music industry.
About 10 years ago, Belange started a fashion business in New York. Just before the COVID pandemic shutdown, Belange’s website domain was stolen, forcing him to rebrand and reflect on his life’s direction. During this period of reflection, he fell in love with music and interned at a recording studio in Glendale, California, focusing on music production.
Belange’s company now operates as Monbelange LLC and offers music products, as well as fashion merchandise.
“For the Ransom” is available on all streaming platforms. To hear the song on Spotify, visit
https://open.spotify.com/album/3po1vtI2MlMTeviXajR0HG?si=nLUJTNKQTyifXzsWecGV6A&utm_source=copy-link.
“For the Ransom” can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/U_AleI7o7kQ?si=semQKpTFCwiunPzG. Belange described the video as a “medieval, fashion-inspired music video about a breakthrough in love, education and fashion.”
The song will be on Belange’s forthcoming EP, scheduled for release next year.
While Belange begins to make his mark in music, he continues to work in his first love, fashion, and is taking commissions for sustainable custom special occasion outfits.
“Let’s talk about how to create a garment that you will love for years to come,” Belange said. “Buying from independent designers creates a relationship with the things you wear and builds your connection with how they are made.”
Belange was featured in Bill Cunningham’s New York Times style column in 2012 during fashion week.
Visit monbelange.com to see Belange’s clothing.
