Koala GaN2 10000: New Versatile Portable Charging Solution

The USB quick charger with a battery made of gallium nitride material is equipped with 2 USB-C ports and supports a maximum output of 60W

BANGKAPI, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koala introduces the Koala GaN2, a portable charging solution for modern travelers and tech enthusiasts, seamlessly combining a charger with a 10,000mAh power bank.

In today's dynamic environment, the Koala GaN2 showcases notable efficiency. Utilizing advanced GaN2 technology, this device delivers a 60W Power Delivery (PD) output when serving as a charger. Additionally, it functions as a power bank, offering a rapid 40W output

When connected to an electrical outlet, the Koala GaN2 switches to AC charger mode, delivering a maximum output of 60W from a single port. This allows full-speed charging for a wide range of devices, including MacBook Pro, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. A 13-inch MacBook Pro can reach a full charge in approximately 2 hours.

With the capability of charging two devices simultaneously, the Koala GaN2 offers a combined output of 30W per port when both ports are in use. This enables simultaneous charging of two MacBook Airs or other compatible devices

In mobile battery mode, a single port can deliver up to 40W, and when both ports are in use, it offers 20W from each port. This versatile feature allows for full-speed charging of various devices, including power-saving notebooks like MacBook Air, as well as tablets and smartphones

Crafted with a focus on travel, the Koala GaN2 achieves an ideal harmony between power and portability. Its slim and lightweight design addresses the needs of users seeking efficiency without the weight of bulky chargers and power banks

Safety remains a paramount consideration for the Koala GaN2. It features a robust set of safety attributes, encompassing over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, and short-circuit protection. Furthermore, the product holds certifications like PSE, FCC, and ETL, ensuring safety for both users and their devices.

The charger is now available for pre-order in Thailand, priced at 1,840 baht and comes with a 240W C to C cable, which is equivalent to $50.9 at the time of writing. This is a limited-time offer, though, and the charger will go on sale on November 13 for a slightly higher price of 1,990 baht ($55.05), with no freebies.

