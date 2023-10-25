Elevating U to a Digital Future: PTCL Group Partners with Evam for Enhanced Customer Experiences

PTCL Group Partners with Evam for Enhanced Customer Experiences

Collaboration Aims to Deliver Tailored, Real-time Solutions for Enhanced Customer Engagement

This alliance between PTCL Group and Evam enhances our customer engagement strategies, aiming to provide a tailored experience for every customer, thereby delivering outstanding value.” — Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL Group

LONDON, UK, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), Pakistan's leading telecommunications and ICT services provider, has partnered with Evam, a leading Martech platform for creating real-time, cross-channel customer experience. This collaboration underlines the Group’s unwavering dedication to providing its customers with the best communication services and driving forward Pakistan’s digital transformation.

PTCL Group will introduce new customer experiences and products with support from Evam’s next-gen real-time engine. This cutting-edge technology will ensure seamless experiences across all digital and telco touchpoints. Evam will empower the Group’s business partners to leverage real-time data, along with profile data and AI models, to deliver a superior experience with increased customer satisfaction across all channels in order to boost revenues and increase customer loyalty. The project will be delivered through a collaboration of Evam’s professional services teams and Evam’s exclusive partner for Pakistan, Techfinity.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer for PTCL & Ufone 4G, shared thoughts on the partnership, stating, "This alliance between PTCL Group and Evam enhances our customer engagement strategies, aiming to provide a tailored experience for every customer, thereby delivering outstanding value. We trust that teaming up with Evam will enable us to better understand and serve our customers, ultimately leading to stronger and lasting relationships.”

Chief Executive Officer, Evam Doruk Mutlu, said, “As the CEO of Evam, I am deeply honored by the trust PTCL Group has placed in our company's capabilities. I am committed to working closely with our dedicated leadership team to not only meet but exceed their expectations. In tandem with this project, we are excited to announce our increased investments in Pakistan. We are also proud to unveil our plans to establish a local center of excellence in collaboration with our partner, Techfinity, to better serve our valued customers in Pakistan and around the world."

For PTCL Group, this partnership with Evam marks a significant stride towards revolutionizing customer experiences. With a shared commitment to excellence, we are poised to deliver seamless, personalized interactions that redefine the digital landscape in Pakistan. Together, both organizations look forward to setting new benchmarks in customer-centric innovation, both domestically and on the global stage.

About PTCL: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is the largest integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) Company of Pakistan. With a humble start from a telephone and telegraph department in 1947, it has evolved to offer latest digital and telecommunication Technology today. It acts as the communication backbone for the country with the largest fiber cable network that spans from Khyber to Karachi and submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the world. PTCL has been assigned initial long-term entity rating of ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ (A-One Plus). For more information, visit https://ptcl.com.pk/

About Ufone 4G: Ufone 4G is a Pakistani Cellular Company with its presence in all the major cities of Pakistan along with a comprehensive coverage across all major towns, villages, and tehsil headquarters of the country. The company employs more than 3,850 people and operates with a network of more than 320 franchises and company-owned customer service centers along with a distribution network of 150,000 outlets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.ufone.com/

About Evam: Evam is a leading technology company that provides comprehensive solutions and products for real-time, cross-channel customer experiences. Evam empowers banks, telecommunications companies, and others to handle billions of interactions with AI algorithms, orchestrate seamless customer journeys, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences across all channels, digital and legacy, in real-time. Trusted by industry giants like Vodafone, T-Mobile, Turkcell, ICBC, TEB/BNP Paribas, ING Bank and Garanti BBVA, Evam’s solutions are currently utilized to engage more than 600 million end-users in over 15 countries every day. For more information, visit www.evam.com

About Techfinity: Techfinity is a prominent system integrator, leading the charge in digital transformation, specializing in seamlessly integrating technology solutions for businesses. Techfinity's core mission is to empower organizations by harmonizing diverse technologies into a cohesive, efficient system. Techfinity aims at redefining the role of system integrators and shape the future of technology for enterprises.