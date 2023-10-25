Consulting group provides expert analysis on national and international TV and radio in the wake of Israel-Hamas War
National Defense Consultants describes the perils and particulars of an expanding warCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Defense Consultants, LLC, partners and members of National Defense Consultants’ Advisory Group have appeared as guest analysts on national, even international television and radio since the beginning of the 2023 Israel-Hamas War earlier this month. Discussing everything from the disastrous humanitarian dynamics of the conflict to the geo-strategic military implications of an expanding war, National Defense Consultants experts have weighed-in on NEWSMAX’s 24/7 television programs, top nationally syndicated radio programs, and numerous international media, including the BBC News.
Beginning Oct. 17, National Defense Consultants’ founding partners Colonels Bill Connor and W. Thomas Smith Jr. have both provided analysis to NEWSMAX, both appearing together on the Chris Salcedo Show ten days into the war. Col. Connor was then a guest on NEWSMAX’s AMERICA RIGHT NOW with host Tom Basile, Oct. 21, and Connor is slated for forthcoming programming on the network.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, a member of National Defense Consultants’ Advisory Group, recently discussed the war as a guest on Steve Malzberg’s top-billed radio program. The former deputy commanding general of U.S. PACIFIC COMMAND, Vallely is co-author of the recently released book, “Invisible Treason in America.” He has also appeared on NEWSMAX.
Another Advisory Group member, Tom Harb, co-chair of the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy, has made regular guest appearances on international TV and radio since the beginning of the war, including Al Arabia, Skye News, the BBC, Al-Hurra, and France 24.
Founded by Connor, a retired U.S. Army Infantry (Airborne-Ranger) officer, and Smith, a retired S.C. Military Department officer and former U.S. Marine Infantry leader (USMC parachutist); National Defense Consultants is a partnership between experts in national security; geostrategy; special operations; counterterrorism; ground, Naval, and air combat; military leadership, military history, and military law.
Connor, an attorney and member of The Citadel’s (his alma mater) Board of Visitors, was the former senior U.S. military advisor in Helmand Province Afghanistan in 2007 and 2008. He later served as the senior representative for Army North in South Carolina.
Smith, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and former adjunct professor, is an award-winning war correspondent who has covered conflict across the Balkans and the Middle East, including Israel and Lebanon, and twice in Iraq during the war.
National Defense Consultants is a single-stop consulting firm, committed to providing individual clients, client companies, government agencies, policymakers, and media with the full-spectrum of military analysis, consulting, briefings (and client briefing preparation), educational information, media and marketing, guest appearances, white papers, and threat-assessment services, worldwide. National Defense Consultants also provides clients with writing services, media relations expertise, and the company helps generate publicity for client-written military titles.
Advisory Group members include Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Jim Livingston, USMC, recipient of the Medal of Honor; Col. (Ret.) Steve Vitali, USMC; Col. (Ret.) William P. Collier, U.S. Army; Capt. (Ret.) Chris Failla, U.S. Navy; Mr. Christopher Holton, analyst at the Center for Security Policy; and others.
Maj. Gen. Livingston is chairman emeritus of the Advisory Group. Col. Vitali serves as chairman.
