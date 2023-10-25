SoftWriters and SDS Rx Partner to Streamline Pharmacy Delivery Management
The integrated solution provides long-term care pharmacies ability to simplify compliance, increase efficiency, and enhance patient care
Our cutting-edge technology and logistics expertise combined with SoftWriters’ industry-leading software will revolutionize the way long-term care pharmacies operate.”CLARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftWriters, Inc., the industry leader in long-term care (LTC) pharmacy technology, has announced a partnership with SDS Rx, the leading national provider of last-mile logistics solutions for the healthcare industry. This strategic alliance aims to streamline the delivery process for long-term care pharmacies by integrating SDS Rx's cutting-edge technology with SoftWriters' renowned long-term care pharmacy management software.
— Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx
The integration will enable SDS and SoftWriters to seamlessly exchange all relevant Proof of Delivery (POD) data at the packing slip level, track delivery schedules, and confirm delivery status in real-time. The improved packing slip level data connectivity and POD association at the prescription level in FrameworkLTC will dramatically improve accountability and regulatory compliance. In addition, the integration will also support a more accurate and efficient delivery process, leading to heightened customer satisfaction and optimized pharmacy operations.
"We are thrilled to partner with SoftWriters to provide a seamless, end-to-end delivery solution for long-term care pharmacies," said Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx. "Our cutting-edge technology and logistics expertise combined with SoftWriters’ industry-leading software will revolutionize the way long-term care pharmacies operate. Our partnership will enhance efficiency, simplify compliance, and elevate patient care, creating an unparalleled customer experience for our clients."
The synergistic combination of SDS Rx's advanced technology and SoftWriters' premier software empowers long-term care pharmacies to manage the delivery process with unprecedented precision and accuracy, thereby minimizing errors and enhancing patient safety. The integrated solution will be made available to FrameworkLTC customers through the FrameworkCourier API.
"Partnering with SDS Rx provides our customers with an innovative solution that streamlines their delivery process and optimizes overall operations," stated Scott Beatty, President of SoftWriters, "By leveraging our collective strengths, we can offer a comprehensive solution tailored to the unique needs and challenges of long-term care pharmacies."
Overall, the partnership between SDS Rx and SoftWriters represents another transformative step towards revolutionizing the delivery process for long-term care pharmacies. Through their combined expertise, they are committed to delivering exceptional value, operational efficiency, and outstanding customer experiences to their clients.
About SDS Rx
SDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology is seamlessly integrated with each unique customer to ensure compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency.
About SoftWriters
SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.
Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a Microsoft® Certified Partner for Independent Software Vendor solutions, and a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.
