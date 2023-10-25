Mark Charles Law, APC Fights for Victims of Race Discrimination in Pasadena, CA

Fighting---and winning----for victims of race discrimination takes skill and experience.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Race discrimination is wrong, and it is against the law. It takes an experienced lawyer with skill and expertise to fight race discrimination.

Mark Charles Law, APC has the experience, skill, and expertise and fights for victims of race discrimination in Pasadena, California.

“The law is clear that race discrimination is unlawful.” says respected Founding Lawyer, Mark Charles. “Employers have an unconditional duty to treat each employee fairly and without discrimination. An employer cannot use race as a reason for any employment action and is discrimination if it is.”

Mark Charles explains that various laws, like California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and Title VII of the Federal of Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibit employment discrimination based on race and national origin, among other protected classes.

With a win-win track record, Mark Charles Law, APC fights for victims of race discrimination who have been fired, demoted, passed over for a promotion, disciplined or not hired despite being qualified.

“Our tremendous experience is also our edge,” Mark Charles points out. “We understand how employers fight in court. And this invaluable knowledge gives us an advantage when going to court and fighting for clients based on race discrimination in Pasadena, Arcadia, Alhambra, and the San Gabriel Valley.”

The Mark Charles Law race discrimination lawyers have a respected and solid track record for winning.

The Mark Charles Law team has helped many clients get proper compensation for unlawful discrimination by thoroughly examining the strengths and weaknesses of each case and fighting for the rights of victims.

“Mark, while equally being humble and totally trustworthy, is a champion for those of us who would fall victim of the piranha’s who have deep pockets to frustrate us ordinary people. ”

“Mark Charles is an excellent employment attorney. From the beginning, he was able to outline the process and give me an honest opinion regarding what to expect.”

“Mark is approachable, genuine, highly educated, supportive, responsive, friendly, and trustworthy. I really admire his passion for those who are in need of support, guidance, and advice. He is a great guy who stands up for the underdog!”

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://mclawapc.com/mark-charles/ or https://www.mclawapc.com/race-religion-nationality-discrimination/ or call (626) 844-7710.

About Mark Charles Law, APC

Mark Charles’ passion is serving clients---and winning---in litigation cases. With an extensive career offering effective employment advice and representation to employees and employers, Mark Charles possesses a thorough understanding of business practices and how they must remain in accordance with the law. He serves clients throughout Pasadena, Alhambra, Arcadia, Rosemead, El Monte, and the greater San Gabriel Valley areas.

Contact Details:

600 South Lake Avenue

Suite 504

Pasadena, CA 91106

United States