The India Yoga School Announced the 200 Hours YTTC in Goa
Greatest 200 Hours YTTC in Goa with India Yoga School to elevate your practice and become a confident, certified yoga instructor.GOA, INDIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next round of India Yoga School's 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training in Goa has been officially announced in November 2023. The India Yoga School in Goa is a Yoga Alliance-approved training center for Yoga Teachers.
On the occasion of the announcement of the November YTTC batch India Yoga School Founder Shivansh said “Anyone interested in learning Yoga from teachers with years of experience teaching Yoga is welcome to enroll in classes at the India Yoga School.” For twenty years, the India Yoga School has dedicated itself to sharing the benefits of Yoga with the world. The India Yoga School is registered with the International Yoga Alliance so that they can offer genuine yoga instruction all over the world.
Talking about the importance of having genuine yoga teachers in society Shivash further added “Following the teachings of Patanjali, the founder of Yoga, the India Yoga School has created many popular yoga teachers over the years. The Yoga taught at our school is based on the theories and teachings of the original Yoga masters. The mission of our school is to provide a safe and welcoming environment where students can learn Yoga in its purest form, with an emphasis on correct anatomy, alignment, and technique.”
Helping people heal themselves through Yoga is the pinnacle of satisfaction for the teachers at India Yoga School. Furthermore, everyone at India Yoga School considers Yoga to be an essential part of living a full and meaningful life. In addition, the tranquil atmosphere of Goa, where the school is located, is ideal for Yoga practice.
Yoga Teacher Training Course in Goa (200 Hours)
The 200-hour Yoga TTC has an efficient structure that combines mantra chanting, philosophy, human anatomy, and meditation. In addition to helping, you spread the traditional knowledge of Yoga to people all over the world, the finest Yoga Teacher Training is available at an India Yoga School.
You will learn the skills necessary to organize and lead a Yoga class, as well as how to address common health issues like aches and pains in the joints, back, knees, and even asthma. Learn the fundamentals of the human body and how it works by studying the energy systems and chakras in addition to the bones, ligaments, muscles, and nerves, and the respiratory, digestive, and circulatory systems.
This Yoga Teacher Training program is designed to help students become proficient in the many facets of Hatha Yoga, including the asanas, mantras, chanting techniques, kriyas, mudras, bandhas, pranayama, and meditation practices. The 200-Hour Yoga TTC is in accordance with all Yoga Alliance requirements. Graduates are eligible to apply for certification as RYT 200 on the Yoga Alliance website.
India Yoga School was founded by a dedicated band of yogis with extensive experience in the field. In order to provide legitimate Yoga teacher certification in Goa, we had to get our yoga studio approved by the Yoga Alliance. The organization was founded to disseminate the spiritual wisdom of classical Yoga. The India Yoga School is a well-respected yoga center that adheres to both the theoretical and practical aspects of traditional yoga. The India Yoga School is open to anyone concerned with improving their own life and the world.
