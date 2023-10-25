Latest Sustainability Report shows continued action

CSR report

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multinational plastic packaging producer RETAL has published its latest Sustainability Report, documenting its actions for the 2022 calendar year.

Written with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the RETAL Sustainability Report shares RETAL’s ongoing dedication to reducing its environmental impact across its 12 plants and its supply chain, to continuing investing in its people and facilities, and to providing its global food and beverage brand customers and stakeholders with the relevant information to remain their trusted partner in sustainable packaging.

Chief Sustainability Officer Emmanuel Duffaut is clear that this Sustainability Report is a valuable marker in the company’s sustainability management. “This voluntary effort allows to show the hard work, dedication and focus of the company to develop and operate sustainably and responsibly made evident by the strong environmental and social results disclosed, but also to be transparent and accountable towards our stakeholders.”

Key results include -

Ecovadis increased score (63% - Silver level) and CDP B rating

Validated Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) targets.

Achieving Scope 1 science-based target seven years early

Using 100% renewable energy across three plants and 43% across all plants

Operational Health & Safety integrated into Sustainability Department

Anti-discrimination training company-wide

Anti-corruption external assessment

Investment in energy efficient equipment across plants, including all-inclusive closures production in RETAL Balkan

The latest RETAL Sustainability Report can be downloaded here

https://www.retalgroup.com/csr-at-retal/

For further information contact Maria Jarrar at media@retalgroup.com or contact Emmanuel Duffaut directly on emmanuel.duffaut@retalgroup.com

RETAL develops and manufactures high quality plastic packaging solutions, including preforms, closures, containers and films. RETAL operates 13 production sites in nine countries, serving customers in more than 70 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Strongly focused on quality and flexibility, RETAL is ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000 and BRC accredited. Parent company RETAL Industries Ltd, whose president is Anatoly Martynov, is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.