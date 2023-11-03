AV-Comparatives tests the Speed-Impact Test of 16 Popular Consumer Anti-Virus Products
Logo AV-Comparatives
The independent, ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, released the results of the annual Performance Test 2023.
Our recent evaluations indicate that top-tier antivirus solutions can effectively offer robust protection without compromising your computer's performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading independent testing lab in the cybersecurity industry, is proud to release the findings of the annual Performance Test for consumer security solutions. The test, conducted in Autumn 2023, assessed the speed impact of 16 popular anti-malware programs in a range of everyday usage scenarios.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
In this year's Performance Test, AV-Comparatives continued with the tradition of rigorously evaluating antivirus products to determine their impact on system performance. The tests were carried out on a clean Windows 10 64-Bit system (English), initially without any antivirus software running, and then with the respective consumer security software installed, using default settings. An active internet connection was provided to simulate real-world conditions, taking into account the impact of cloud services and features.
To ensure accuracy, the testing environment featured a high-end machine configuration, including an Intel Core-i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and solid-state system drives (SSDs). This allowed it to provide a comprehensive assessment of each product’s speed impact in everyday usage situations. This machine configuration is defined by AV-Comparatives as “high end”, in contrast to the “low end” system used for the April 2023 Performance Test.
The Performance Test included evaluating various aspects of system performance, such as copying, archiving and unarchiving files, installing and launching applications, downloading files, and browsing websites. It’s important to note that this test specifically focuses on system speed and does not assess the protection capabilities of the antivirus products, which are thoroughly examined in other testing categories from the testing lab, such as the Real-World Protection and Malware-Protection Tests.
The antivirus products tested by AV-Comparatives were Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, and Trend Micro Internet Security.
Out of these products, a total of 13 achieved the highest award level, “ADVANCED+,” in the Performance Test. These exceptional products, listed alphabetically, are Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, K7, Kaspersky, Norton, and Panda. They demonstrated a minimal impact on system performance, providing users with a seamless and efficient computing experience.
Just like all other public test reports by AV-Comparatives, the annual report on the Performance Test October 2023 is available for download free of charge and without the necessity for registration on the institute’s website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-october-2023/
AV-Comparatives remains dedicated to offering transparency and valuable insights to consumers and industry professionals. The Performance Test is just one of the many ways the independent testing lab contribute to helping individuals make informed decisions about their cybersecurity solutions.
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn