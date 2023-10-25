Safe Space™ Launches The Safe Space Foundation

The Safe Space Foundation The Safe Space Foundation

Non-Profit Initiative Aims to Provide Mental Health Support To Underserved Communities

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mental health platform Safe Space™ today announced the launch of The Safe Space Foundation [“The Foundation”], a non-profit initiative aimed at creating a safer, more inclusive, and compassionate community for all. The Safe Space Foundation aims to provide vital support and resources to underserved communities and individuals by providing counselling and coaching services for individuals and families, mental health education, and a community support system.

The launch of The Foundation was officiated by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam who said, “The launch of Safe Space Foundation is a welcome development in the overall ecosystem of mental wellness support in Singapore. The focus on underserved communities and individuals ensures that mental wellness support is available to all, particularly those who may be most vulnerable.”

“The Safe Space Foundation’s mission is to empower individuals and promote positive change by providing a safe haven where everyone can find solace, support, and a sense of belonging. This will be facilitated through comprehensive programs and initiatives that strive to address critical issues affecting the community and uplift those in need,” commented Safe Space™ CEO Antoinette Patterson.

The Foundation is committed to raising awareness about critical social issues, such as mental health, domestic violence, and discrimination. The Foundation advocates for equal rights and strives to create a community where every individual feels valued and respected and through SIMPDF has raised $32,000 to support youth mental health.

Services Provided

The Safe Space Foundation aims to provide the following services to the community:

Individual & Family Counselling & Coaching Services

The Foundation provides a nurturing environment where individuals facing emotional struggles can find solace and receive guidance from trained professionals and volunteers. The Foundation’s safe spaces encourage open dialogue, empathy, and healing, fostering emotional well-being.

Mental Health Education

Through various workshops, training sessions, and educational programs, The Foundation equips individuals with essential life skills, empowering them to overcome challenges and build a brighter future. By fostering personal growth and development, The Foundation aims to break the cycle of adversity.

Community Support System

The Safe Space Foundation actively engages with the community through collaborative projects, events, and volunteer opportunities. By encouraging unity and inclusivity, The Foundation fosters a sense of belonging and enables positive social change.

Community Support

The success of The Foundation relies on the generous support of individuals and organizations who share the same vision. Safe Space invites donors to contribute towards creating a safe and compassionate community by making a donation today.

To learn more about The Safe Space Foundation, please visit https://www.thesafespacefoundation.com and donations are welcomed at Ray of Hope: Donate Here. All support will enable The Foundation to continue providing crucial resources, programs, and safe spaces for those in need. Contributions are tax deductible.

About Safe Space™

Safe Space™ is the leading trusted B2B2C digital mental health ecosystem partner, serving over 90+ international clients across APAC, EMEA and ANZ and in 30 different languages. We do this by driving value & positive outcomes through social impact and innovation.

We strengthen mental resilience by providing fast & affordable access to quality mental health therapy care (online and offline), preventive education and a tailored EAP program that is hyper local and scalable globally. With our 94.3% Net Promoter score, our employee assistance program has a high 59% utilization rate compared to the global benchmark of 4.3%.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Antoinette Patterson – Co-Founder / CEO (+65 9062 5149)

Lynette Seow – Co-Founder / COO (+65 9159 3768)

Email: press@safespace.sg