Composite Energy Technologies Announces Completion of Undersea Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessels Validation to 6,000 Meters

Composite Energy Technologies, Inc. (“CET”) announces the successful completion of testing a pair of 21-inch diameter undersea carbon fiber pressure vessels.

BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES , October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Energy Technologies, Inc. (“CET”) announced today the completion of its testing on a pair of 21-inch diameter undersea carbon fiber pressure vessels.

The testing and validation of the carbon fiber pressure vessels was conducted at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). The carbon fiber pressure vessels successfully completed the Alvin Test, named after the Human Occupied Vehicle, which includes a series of test cycles to 6,000 meters, including an extended hold.

Sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), this multidisciplinary effort to engineer, manufacture and validate full ocean depth (6,000 m) carbon fiber pressure vessels is in line with many of the Federal National Imperative for Industrial Skills Initiative (NIIS) focus areas, including: Additive Manufacturing, CNC Machining, Composite Specialties, Digital Manufacturing Methods and Processes and Machine Tooling. Furthermore, this testing clears another milestone on the path to unlock the Composites Industry as a member of the Defense-Critical Supply Chain.

“The successful outcome of this testing is an important milestone that demonstrates the capability of this technology,” said Chase Hogoboom, President of CET. “It’s exciting when we validate a solution that advances access to the next frontier of the ocean floor. Partnering with the undersea experts at ONR and Naval Undersea Warfare Center provided meaningful insight which allowed us to tailor the development to meet current, dual use needs.”

The undersea carbon fiber pressure vessels were engineered and manufactured by CET and are part of CET’s Defense initiative to deploy composite engineering and manufacturing capabilities to solve the unique challenges of long duration missions in all underwater environments. The 21-inch diameter pressure vessels are part of a class of undersea pressure vessels that CET is developing which have substantial advantageous properties, including reductions in dry weight and production time.

About CET

Founded in 2010, CET is an industry-leader in research, design, engineering and manufacturing of complex composite vehicles, underwater pressure vessels, structures, integrated systems, and other forms of specialized equipment for commercial and defense applications. With experience performing in seven continents, CET has operational capabilities in Surface, Aerial, and Undersea at full-ocean depth. CET is headquartered with manufacturing facilities in Bristol, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.compositeenergytechnologies.com.