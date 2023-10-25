Introducing the Golden Ticket: A New Path to Recovery and Stability in Las Vegas

Vegas Stronger Golden Ticket Vegas Stronger Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, a leading organization dedicated to addressing substance use disorders and homelessness, is proud to announce the launch of the Golden Ticket Campaign. This innovative initiative is designed to encourage responsible giving while offering individuals struggling with addiction an unprecedented opportunity to access addiction treatment, behavioral healthcare, case management, and a range of critical services. The Golden Ticket program is set to make a transformative impact on the lives of those in need.

The Golden Ticket Campaign is an embodiment of responsible giving, providing an extraordinary chance for individuals to regain control of their lives and giving the public a non-enabling giving option. This program offers a unique opportunity to receive comprehensive support, including addiction treatment, behavioral healthcare, case management, and various services aimed at recovery and social stability. The Golden Ticket represents a chance for change in the lives of individuals and in the broader community.

Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, expressed her support for this initiative, stating, "This program offers help to those who want and need to enter long-term recovery, affording them an opportunity into housing, sobriety, and social stability. Homelessness is a social condition which, to overcome, requires the supportive efforts of an entire community."

“Individuals wishing to make a contribution or volunteer to change the lives of our community’s homeless now have a new tool to practice responsible giving,” said Vegas Stronger CEO David Marlon. “Now every organization can pair their offering with an easily accessible pathway to treatment for the individuals who need it most.”

The Golden Ticket campaign recognizes the importance of addressing the root causes of addiction and homelessness, focusing on providing comprehensive support and resources to individuals in need.

Vegas Stronger invites individuals, businesses, and organizations in Las Vegas to participate in this responsible giving campaign and be a part of the solution. By supporting the "Golden Ticket" initiative, the community can actively contribute to helping those in need achieve recovery, regain stability, and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

For more information on the Golden Ticket campaign, how to get involved, to make a donation, or to print your own tickets, please visit https://vegasstronger.org/the-golden-ticket/.

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing substance use disorder and mental health treatment services, as well as addressing homelessness in the Las Vegas community. By fostering collaboration and offering comprehensive support, Vegas Stronger is seeking to dramatically reduce homelessness by addressing its root causes.