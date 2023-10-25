Noobeh Completes First MISys Manufacturing MISys on Azure Deployment
Noobeh Provides Azure Deployment Services for MISys Manufacturing Customers Using New MISys on Azure Service ModelPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noobeh cloud services, a Mendelson Consulting company, announced today that it had completed the first MISys on Azure deployment in cooperation with Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc., the makers of MISys Manufacturing software.
MISys Manufacturing is designed for small to medium sized manufacturers, providing low cost of ownership and a flexible, modular design. When a business needs to add inventory management, purchasing, MRP, forecasting and scheduling, MISys is the solution that delivers the functionality. Noobeh cloud services provides hosting and managed services for MISys and MISys EXT on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Now, Noobeh and MISys Manufacturing have new options to take even more advantage of the power and flexibility of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, with MISys on Azure.
The complexity of Microsoft and Azure account and subscription setup can be daunting for even experienced technicians. Noobeh simplifies these processes by assisting businesses with the creation of the accounts and the provisioning and preparation of the services necessary to support a MISys on Azure installation.
Noobeh can implement MISys Manufacturing in a variety of configurations, allowing each deployment to meet the specific needs of the client. Noobeh helps companies deploy MISys Manufacturing software in all its forms, handling the installation and technical configuration whether on-premises, exclusively cloud-based, or hybrid.
“This is a significant milestone for MISys,” said Charlie Kimbell, MISys Director of Sales and Marketing. “Our development team found ways to make it so all the functionality of the robust MISys Manufacturing app can perform well with the client software on the local computer and the MISys server and database on Microsoft Azure. It was important for us to introduce a cloud OPTION, not a mandatory move, as many of our clients still demand to have some software applications on-premises.”
With Noobeh and MISys, businesses can choose from configurations that keep the desktop/client software local or cloud, have the database on a cloud server or just have a cloud database, or combine the benefits of managed desktops and data by putting the entire system in the cloud.
No matter what accounting solution a business uses with MISys, Noobeh has an answer for that with the MISys on Azure or full cloud deployment models. Noobeh’s team are specialists at hosting QuickBooks and Sage desktop products and work closely with businesses using QuickBooks Online and Sage Intacct that don’t have their own servers or infrastructure to run their software fully in-house.
Mario Nowogrodzki, CEO of Noobeh and Mendelson Consulting, says ”MISys has always been recognized as a powerful solution for small and medium sized manufacturers, especially when it comes to adding MRP functionality for QuickBooks customers. As experts working with larger businesses using QuickBooks Enterprise as well as businesses using QuickBooks Online and QBOA, we see the MISys on Azure model being very popular as it can be designed to meet exactly the needs of each customer. The Noobeh team is very excited to be able to offer such flexibility and scalability to its customers. It puts every delivery option on the table to meet the customer need.”
With MISys on Azure and Noobeh, business owners have the assurance that their software can be deployed in a model that meets with their specific needs and budget, and with the flexibility to change and grow along with the business.
Noobeh cloud services is a Mendelson Consulting company and offers managed cloud and IT solutions and services for businesses of all sizes. Specialists in providing services from the Microsoft Azure cloud and Microsoft 365, Noobeh offers managed cloud servers and Azure platform services for businesses using QuickBooks Desktop, Sage50 or other Sage desktop/network versions, and many other applications typically run on in-house desktops or servers, including MISys Manufacturing and MISys EXT. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com/cloud and https://QBonAzure.com to learn more.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
MC PR
Mendelson Consulting
+1 954-447-0250
email us here