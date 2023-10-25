Royal 4 Systems to Exhibit at IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX 23
The WISE Government Software is an innovative software tailored to meet the unique needs of public health, emergency preparedness, and safety initiatives.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems, a renowned leader in innovative software solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX 23, taking place from November 3 to November 9, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Attendees can visit Royal 4 Systems at Booth #110 to learn more about their powerful WISE Government Software Public Sector.
Royal 4 Systems' WISE – Warehouse To Go – WMS for State & Local Preparedness is a state-of-the-art software solution designed to enhance preparedness and efficiency for public health and safety initiatives. This flexible and cost-effective system automates rules and business processes, saving valuable time and effort for staff members. It offers a level of configurability and ease of maintenance that is unparalleled in the industry. Unlike tier-one systems that come at a premium, WISE can be adapted and updated to meet evolving requirements without the need for costly consulting engagements.
One of the key benefits of WISE is its capacity to empower users to configure workflows, automated alerts, compliance notifications, and escalation procedures. It allows for the creation of an unlimited number of rules applied to an unlimited number of definable attributes in asset and inventory management.
WISE employs Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) for published service activity, ensuring maximum interoperability and compliance with guidelines like HIPAA for the privacy and security of Protected Health Information (PHI), HL7 for healthcare industry standard communications, and Public Health Information Network (PHIN) standards.
The conference's agenda is packed with informative sessions that are sure to be of interest to attendees, including the following:
Education and Training:
• Gain new skill sets and best practices.
• Learn from respected speakers and real disaster experiences.
• Earn certificates of attendance for courses and sessions.
Continuing Education Credits:
• IAEM Annual Conference attendees receive credit hours.
• Pre/post-conference training courses also offer credit hours.
• Collaboration with professionals across sectors.
• Attend private group meetings and training sessions.
• Network with attendees, speakers, and exhibitors.
Hands-on Training:
• Offered by Emergency Management Institute, TEEX, CHDS, NDPTC.
Products and Services:
• EMEX 2023 showcases the best industry technologies.
Return on Investment:
• Gain valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.
• Share insights with your organization.
Attendees are encouraged to visit Royal 4 Systems at Booth #110 to explore how WISE Government Software Public Sector can transform your operations and enhance preparedness efforts.
For more information about Royal 4 Systems and their innovative software solutions, please visit www.royal4.com or contact (888) 876-9254.
About Royal 4 Systems: Royal 4 Systems has been a trusted name in the software solutions industry for 4 decades. Their mission is to provide state-of-the-art solutions that empower organizations to operate more efficiently and effectively. The WISE Government Software Public is just one example of its commitment to delivering innovative software tailored to meet the unique needs of public health, emergency preparedness, and safety initiatives.
Royal 4 Systems Client Testimonials