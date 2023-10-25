Summit Group Solutions, LLC Named to Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards
Inc.'s roundup highlights 389 B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
This Power Partner recognition is particularly meaningful to us because our partnerships are the heart of our focus.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards yesterday, honoring 389 B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses and helping move the needle on economic growth. All companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
These B2B partners support decision makers across various facets of business, allowing clients to focus on their core missions and initiatives.
Jennifer Schielke, CEO and Co-founder of Summit Group Solutions, LLC celebrated the news, “We extend our warmest congratulations to the 2023 Power Partner Honorees, along with all businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe who support the economic growth within their communities. This Power Partner recognition is particularly meaningful to us because our partnerships are the heart of our focus. This relational approach is a pillar for meeting the needs of client partners. Serving leaders across all industry verticals has provided opportunities to participate in initiatives and projects through successful staffing and recruiting solutions.”
Madison Radcliffe, Engagement Operations Manager at Summit Group Solutions, and Bryan Schielke, Co-founder and V.P. of Operations, have worked alongside clients, holding fast to the brand’s core mission and values. Madison shared, “When it comes to technical staffing and recruiting, Summit Group Solutions is the partner you can rely on for unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication.”
Summit Group Solutions, LLC is committed to guiding, growing, and giving to the future of technology. The Company is a vessel to help accomplish the initiatives managers navigate daily by uniting talent and technology through relationship-focused solutions. This vetted approach in people and in each team or business unit's mission bridges the talent and skill gaps needed to achieve both short-term and long-term advancements. Finding a business partner committed to the same goals is critical to fostering a healthy business culture. A knowledgeable staffing and recruiting partner safeguards valuable financial resources and time investment. Summit Group Solutions, LLC equips businesses and leadership with human talent strategies that foster success.
To view the complete list of honorees, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023
The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.
