Anti-Bullying Expert Tim Flynn Brings "Karate Chop Bullying" Seminars to Schools Nationwide.
Anti-Bullying Expert Tim Flynn has teamed up with his local United Way to bring his Karate Chop Bullying seminars to schools and community centers nationwide.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Bullying Expert and speaker, Tim Flynn owner of Kato Karate, a Martial Arts training center that is skilled in child development has teamed up with his local United Way to bring his Karate Chop Bullying seminars to schools and community centers nationwide.
Tim has combined his skills to help children ages 5 and up navigate their formative years with compassion to others. Tim’s seminars touch on growing physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially. He teaches kids self-discipline, self-esteem, life skills, anti-bullying and more. He is traveling the country to spread his message of anti-bullying and self-confidence to advocate for all to Karate Chop Bullying.
Tim’s methods and his degrees mirror those of Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid/Cobra Kai. Tim was bullied throughout school. He eventually persevered and vowed to help others at the hands of bullies. Tim’s Karate methods focus on the student and not the art. He encompasses the entire child; mind, body, spirit. Tim’s mission is to teach Curated Life Skills disguised as Martial Arts, and to use his school experience growing up and having to navigate being bullied. Tim shares his experience and relates to other children experiencing the same situations as he did. Seminar attendees will learn and discuss what bullying means and how to identify it. There will be confidence-building drills and interactive basic defense moves and demonstrations. Emphasis is placed on self-worth, self-esteem, self-confidence, and respect for others.
Tim is a 6th Degree Black Belt and State AAU Tae Kwon Do Gold Medalist in Sparring; Earned 6th Degree Black Belt in 2021; Child Development Certification through SKILLZ Worldwide. He opened Kato Karate and quickly became the highest-rated karate school for kids in Mankato MN. Tim is married with 5 children.
Tim Flynn is recognized by The National Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank, CA, as one of the Top Advocates in the country to speak against Bullying. Tim has partnered with celebrities such as actor, Michael D. Cohen of Nickelodeon, Danger Force, Actor and Martial Arts Star, Don the Dragon Wilson, Tae Bo Founder and Martial Arts Superstar Billy Blanks, Actor Cynthia Rothrock, and others. In addition to Karate Chop Bullying, Tim is the host of the Breaking Bullying Podcast. Tim has also partnered with his local United Way to help form their Anti-Bullying Committee.
Tim is scheduling seminars now. Call or email to bring Karate Chop Bullying to your community.
