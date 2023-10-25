SELF-PROCLAIMED GROUPS IN VERMONT: A PUBLIC INTEREST ISSUE

Abenaki Heritage

The issue of self-proclaimed Abenaki groups, continues to raise legitimate questions in the Canadian and American societies, and among Indigenous Nations

NDAKINA, CANADA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The issue of self-proclaimed Abenaki groups in Vermont, along with all problematics arising as a result, continues to raise legitimate questions from various actors in the Canadian and American societies, and among Indigenous Nations.

"The phenomenon of race-shifting and that of pretendians in Vermont constitute major issues that should be of concern to all: This public interest issue affects not only our Abenaki Nations, but also the people of Vermont who end up having to pay the price for the inaction of the Vermont government authorities. It is high time for Vermont to take concrete action to remedy this grave injustice," said Rick O'Bomsawin, Chief of the Abenaki Council of Odanak.

The race-shifting phenomenon in Vermont is drawing more and more attention from American and Canadian journalists. In fact, in the last few days, the well-known Vermont media outlet Vermont Public put together a new special podcast series called Recognized, which explores in detail the history of self-proclaiming groups in Vermont and the issues that arise from it.

In addition, in an investigative report by APTN Investigates, published on October 20th, seasoned journalist Tom Fennario highlights the multiple irregularities in the process that led to the recognition by the State of Vermont of four groups self-proclaiming as Abenaki. His investigation also illustrates the inconsistencies in the reasoning of these four groups’ leaders and allows for a clear understanding of all the ways in which the race-shifting phenomenon is harmful to the Abenaki Nations of Odanak and W8linak.

The APTN and Vermont Public investigations also echo the study State Recognition and the Dangers of Race Shifting, by Dr. Darryl Leroux, professor at the University of Ottawa, a study that revealed that nearly 98% of all members comprising thesegroups have no Abenaki ancestry nor any Indigenous ancestry whatsoever.

Abenaki Heritage is an organization founded by the Abenaki Councils of Odanak and W8linak and the Grand Conseil de la Nation Waban-Aki Inc. (GNCWA). The latter, founded in 1979, is the Tribal Council that brings together the Abenaki bands of Odanak and W8linak, and whose mandated committee has identified three main elements of its mission as follows: Representation, Development, and Administration. Through Abenaki Heritage, political representatives from Odanak and W8linak, supported by the GCNWA, are responsible for the ongoing mobilization campaign targeting its USA-based members.

