ALLKINDSOFTHERAPY.COM UNVEILS GAP YEAR FILTER TO ENHANCE USER's SEARCH EXPERIENCE

All Kinds of Therapy, the leading online directory, launched a new 'Gap Year' filter to support users in search of supportive post-treatment options .SOUTH PORTAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Kinds of Therapy, the leading online resource for assessment, and treatment-to-transition for teens and young adults (30+) services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Gap Year Filter feature. The filter is designed to cater to young adults in search of meaningful and supportive gap year experiences that follow a transition from an intervention or behavioral healthcare treatment experience, or to take an intentional break from academics post-high school.
The seven launch partners that make up this filter provide a wide range of opportunities that include international travel, international living, educational and vocational programs., The new filter will help users find tailored gap year options that align with their personal, vocational, educational, professional growth goals, and will help to support life skills, problem-solving, community building, and travel.
AllKindsofTherapy.com has always been dedicated to helping individuals and families find the right therapeutic resources, programs, or professionals to support families and/or their children. Users can now easily explore a wide range of gap year programs, including volunteer opportunities, internships, travel experiences, skill development courses, and more.
To assist in a search for gap year programming:
Comprehensive Listings: The gap year advertising partners provide a detailed explanation of their services and participant profile including in-depth information about programming and staffing to help aid informed decision-making.
Expert Guidance: If you are a young person who does not know what you need in terms of your gap year experience or post-treatment planning, there are also professionals who provide guidance to this process beyond the facts provided by the treatment providers.
"We are excited to introduce the Gap Year Filter as part of our ongoing commitment to evolve as advertising partners present themselves,” said Jenney Wilder, Producer of All Kinds of Therapy. “The seven launch partners have carved out a niche within gap year programming – with 'support' international programming – that is intentional with clients and uniquely positions clinicians and training staff to better understand the emerging adults who are being served, and to support the success of each participant.”
To explore the new gap year filter and the features of the seven launch partners: Reset Boston, Rooted Life Adventures, TechieForLife, Spain Abroad, Pathfinder Costa Rica, Point School Puerto Rico, and Wisdom Ranch, visit allkindsoftherapy.com/programs/young-adults/gap-year today.
About All Kinds of Therapy
Launched in 2015, All Kinds of Therapy is a leading online platform that connects individuals and families with mental health and therapeutic resources, and varying levels of treatment-to-transition programming for ages 30+ and under. All advertisers on the website must answer revealing facts about their treatment model, clinicians’ training, licensing, and ownership, offering a level of transparency unlike any other online directory. Highlighting addiction to recovery services, therapeutic boarding schools, wilderness therapy, IOP, PHP, or Gap Year, the platform allows visitors to compare all levels of care side-by-side, and find an “Expert” to facilitate the family system's process, or a coach for the family system. The blog has over 200 entries and provides an educational space for parents and young adults, sharing current trends, questions, and answers for families, while also gaining insight into the Family Choice Behavioral Healthcare and Behavioral Healthcare industries. The monthly newsletter has over 20K subscribers.
