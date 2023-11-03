Submit Release
"You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" Provides a Roadmap to Emotional Regulation and Nervous System Management

Quickly understand emotions and how to manage the nervous system.

This new book is like having the cheat codes for emotions and the nervous system.”
— Maria Colomy
ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small book with a big impact, "You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" by author Maria Colomy is helping people understand and cope with their emotions. This new book is like having the cheat codes for emotions and the nervous system.

For many people, emotions can feel like they are in control. People may feel like they are on an emotional roller coaster, with their moods going from one extreme to the other. They may feel like they are "triggered" by everything and everyone around them.

But what if people could understand their emotions better? What if we could learn to control them, instead of them controlling us?

"You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" is a book that can help do just that.

The book starts with a simple, but powerful, premise: people are not "triggered" by their emotions, rather the nervous system becomes dysregulated, and this is a normal process, and so is managing it. In short, this little book will help readers understand the language of the nervous system, and know how to respond.

With this understanding, people can start to take back control of their emotions, and they can learn to regulate them.

"You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" is a short book, but it packs a big punch. It is full of useful information and practical tips that can help readers understand and cope with their emotions.

This quick read can help people understand the nervous system and how it regulates emotions, "You're Not Triggered, You're Dysregulated" is a great choice.

Readers can find the book on Amazon, iTunes, and at other online retailers. The book may also ordered through local bookstores. 

