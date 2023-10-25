Virtual Peaker Integrates with Sensi by Copeland
Sensi residential smart thermostat customers can now participate in utility-sponsored demand response programs without sacrificing comfortLOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company that empowers modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, today announced its integration with Sensi smart thermostats by Copeland. Sensi smart thermostat users will now be able to participate in utility demand response programs and earn incentives in exchange for reducing energy usage during peak demand with the utility.
This partnership provides consumers with various thermostat choices and utilities with the opportunity to manage peak energy demand and engage with more customer segments in the US and Canada.
“We’re excited to partner with Copeland, a leader in smart thermostats,” said Eric Van Orden, Director of Technology Partnerships at Virtual Peaker. “Although smart thermostats have been around for over a decade, we are just now moving past the early adopters and into the mass market. Copeland’s Sensi smart thermostat portfolio provides both affordable and high-end options. When paired with Virtual Peaker and utility programs, customers can now get additional value through incentives.”
“Partnering with Virtual Peaker allows us to deliver value to energy users and greater peak load reduction to the grid,” said Brendan O’Toole, vice president, Sensi product platform for Copeland. “Sensi smart thermostats provide a great customer experience and when pairing our industry-leading API with Virtual Peaker’s technology, can also provide utilities with the savings they need to be successful with their demand response programs.”
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the future grid and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 50 people in various locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
About Copeland
Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software, and monitoring for heating, cooling, and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we’re not just setting the standard for compressor leadership, we’re pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track, and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions, and expertise, we’re revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better. For more information, visit copeland.com.
