NYT #1 Bestselling Author James Dashner Returns to the World of The Maze Runner
THE GODHEAD COMPLEX by James Dashner, on sale November 14, 2023NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year James Dashner returned to the world of his #1 New York Times Bestselling Maze Runner series with THE MAZE CUTTER, the first book in a new spin-off trilogy set seventy-three years after the events of THE DEATH CURE. Praised by Kirkus as bringing “new life to the series with its diverse, international cast and expanded universe that explore the implications of the protagonists’ earlier choices.” THE MAZE CUTTER had fans instantly clamoring for more. This year they will get their wish as the much-anticipated sequel, THE GODHEAD COMPLEX, hits bookshelves on November 14, 2023.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Flare Above, Maze Below.
Sadina and the islanders are up against both man and nature as they navigate their way to Alaska. There, they hope to meet the mysterious Godhead, unsure of what separates myth from truth. But the Godhead, now led by Alexandra, is fractured. Within the cracks of their sacred trinity, secrets are revealed that blur the lines of good and evil forever.
After a devastating discovery, Isaac and Sadina are forced to split up. Minho holds the rest of the group together, but it’s his beliefs that are slowly falling apart. What once drove Minho to join his sworn enemies is causing him to question everything. When Sadina finds a clue in The Book of Newt, her mission to meet the Godhead becomes even stronger. Isaac and Old Man Frypan come across an enigmatic traveler and learn that the cure isn’t what it once was. They are shaken to the core when they realize that the immunes aren’t as immune as they should be, and the world as a whole is evolving in a dangerous new direction.
In Alaska, The Godhead and the sacred site of the Maze face something that no generation of Pilgrims before them has ever witnessed. Beliefs will change, futures will be rewritten, and not even the Godhead knows what will happen next.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
James Dashner is the author of the #1 New York Times Bestselling Maze Runner series (movies by Fox/Disney) including The Maze Runner, The Scorch Trials, The Death Cure, The Kill Order, and The Fever Code, and the bestselling Mortality Doctrine series (The Eye of Minds, The Rule of Thoughts, and The Game of Lives). Dashner was born and raised in Georgia, but now lives and writes in the Rocky Mountains with his wife and their four children.
Visit James Dashner online at www.jamesdashner.com.
Facebook: @JamesDashnerBooks / Instagram: @DashnerJames / Twitter: @JamesDashner
THE GODHEAD COMPLEX
(Maze Cutter Book 2)
By James Dashner
Akashic Media Enterprises
ON SALE: November 14, 2023 / YA / Dystopian / Hardcover
$22.95 ($38.00 CAN)/ ISBN 979-8-9859552-2-4
