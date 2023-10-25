The TeaBook’s Crowdfunding Project Commemorates The Statue of Liberty’s October 28th Birthday with Tea, Art, and Charity

Statue of LiberTEA Statue of LiberTEA Alexander HamilTEAn

Given recent global conflicts, what the Statue of Liberty stands for is more relevant today then when she was dedicated 137 years ago.

Honoring the memories of all refugees, and the brighter days that the Statue of Liberty represents, is exactly what IRIS stands for.” — Chris George, Executive Director of IRIS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saturday, October 28, 2023, marks the 137th birthday of The Statue of Liberty, dedicated in 1886 to crowds of over a million people. A gift from France originally conceived by Edouard de Laboulaye, the statue was meant to celebrate the 100 year centennial of the establishment of America as an independent country and the recent abolishment of slavery.To commemorate The Statue of Liberty’s birthday, starting November 4th, all Statue of LiberTEA sales at theteabook.com will give a portion of the proceeds to fund immigrant and refugee services in the USA. $2 of every 20 pack and $4 for every 100 pack will be donated to IRIS– Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services. Chris George, Executive Director of IRIS says “Honoring the memories of all refugees, and the brighter days that the Statue of Liberty represents, is exactly what IRIS stands for. We gratefully celebrate this collaboration. Looking forward to sharing the story about it and serving it here when we offer tea to our clients and community visitors.”Noah Bleich, Founder of The TeaBook, reflects on this often, as his grandmother was a Jewish immigrant from Poland escaping persecution, arriving under the statue’s gaze in 1921. Twenty years later her town of Jedwabno, Poland was raided by Nazi Police, and 1600 Jews were gathered into a barn and burnt to death. Mr. Bleich stated ”With so many people facing wars, violence, and persecution, the message is clear: we need to welcome more refugees even if only until violence subsides. Ideally with a hot cup of tea, resources, and listening to their plight.”The Statue of LiberTEA: Grape InTEApendence (grape flavored tea) finishes its successful crowdfunding campaign ( theteabook.com/solstarter ) on November 3rd., and has already successfully reached its funding minimum. Now in its final two weeks, the campaign pushes to meet their stretch goals, which include an Alexander HamilTEAn Hot Apple Cinnamon tea.ABOUT THE TEABOOKThe TeaBook (theteabook.com) is named after its flagship product, a patented tea organizer designed to help people store, share, and serve their tea. Customers can choose from a unique line of fine, Kosher, Organic and punny teas, in a varieTEA of blends that ensure that tea is never boring again. VarieTEAS include LiTEArary, MighTEA Women of Herstory, ArTEAists, JewTEAism, Black HisTEAry and LGBQTEA. The TeaBook is a zero-waste company.ABOUT IRISIRIS - Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services ( www.irisct.org ). IRIS has welcomed thousands of refugees since 1982. It piloted the Welcome Corps, America's program allowing citizen groups to personally sponsor refugees from all over the world. IRIS offers long-term support for successful integration to new immigrants and refugees.Should you need more information about this topic, don't hesitate to reach out to Justin Matson at justin@justinmatson.com or 646-580-9464. Noah is available for interviews regarding: Tea, art, puns, environmental issues, cause-based products and small business.

LiberTEA Kickstarter Video