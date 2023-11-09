Motorists Warned To Keep Sat Navs Updated To Avoid Legal Trouble

Drivers should always exercise vigilance and respond to changing road conditions and speed limits.

Drivers who rely on their Sat Navs for speed limit information can find themselves exceeding speed limits but can they serve as a valid excuse?

It is crucial for drivers to remain responsible and aware of their surroundings, using Sat Navs as aids rather than substitutes for good judgement and adherence to traffic laws” — Regan Peggs of Regan Peggs Solicitors

UNITED KINGDOM , November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sat Navs have transformed the way people navigate the British road network. Utilising GPS technology, these devices accurately pinpoint the user's location and provide turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates and often display speed limits. However, the accuracy of these speed limit displays can be a contentious issue, given their reliance on constantly evolving data sources as well as needing to be updated frequently.

Wales has reduced its 30mph speed limit to 20mph and further initiatives are in the pipeline to implement 20mph speed limits across Cornwall and in Scotland, with various rural authorities contemplating the rollout of comprehensive, expansive 20mph schemes.

Should the 20mph default speed limit demonstrate its effectiveness in saving lives, diminishing road incidents, and enhancing community safety, it is anticipated that England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland may face mounting pressure to emulate Wales by adopting this transformation.

Many leading motorist organisations are expressing their concern that there will be a marked increase in speed limit laws being broken as people rely too heavily on their Sat Navs and not the road signs for information. Drivers who solely rely on their Sat Navs for speed limit information can unintentionally find themselves exceeding speed limits but can Sat Navs serve as a valid excuse?

It is vital to differentiate between using a Sat Nav as a defence and using it as a form of mitigation. A defence implies that a driver is entirely without blame for their actions, while mitigation acknowledges that an error occurred but seeks to reduce the severity of the penalty.

Using a Sat Nav as a defence for a motoring offence is not recognised by law enforcement or the courts in the UK. Drivers are ultimately responsible for adhering to traffic laws, irrespective of the information provided by their navigation systems. Ignorance of the law is not considered a valid defence.

On the other hand, using a Sat Nav as a form of mitigation can be more plausible. If a driver can demonstrate that they were reliant on their Sat Nav for speed limit information and genuinely believed they were driving within the legal limit, it may lead to a reduction in the severity of the penalty. This can result in a lesser fine or a more lenient punishment.

Regan Peggs of Regan Peggs Solicitors says “Sat Navs have become an integral part of modern motoring, offering convenience and assistance to drivers worldwide. However, they are not foolproof and can sometimes fail to provide up-to-date information about speed limits, potentially leading to motoring offences. While using a Sat Nav as a defence for such offences is not accepted, it can serve as a form of mitigation when a driver genuinely believes they were driving within the legal limit. Nevertheless, it is crucial for drivers to remain responsible and aware of their surroundings, using Sat Navs as aids rather than substitutes for good judgement and adherence to traffic laws”

Ultimately, the onus of adhering to traffic laws squarely falls on the driver. While Sat Navs are invaluable tools, they should complement, rather than replace, a driver's awareness of their surroundings. Drivers should always exercise vigilance and respond to changing road conditions and speed limits.