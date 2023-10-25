Tree Care Marketing Success: Statement Tree Care's Remarkable 75% Growth with Tree Leads Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Hennepin and Carver Counties, Minnesota, a remarkable transformation is taking place in the tree care industry. Erik and Brittany Onken, the owners of Statement Tree Care, are at the center of this remarkable growth story, powered by their partnership with Tree Leads Today.
Explosive Growth Amidst a Beautiful Landscape
The Twin Cities metropolitan area in Minnesota boasts some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the United States. Among the rolling hills, pristine lakes, and lush greenery, Statement Tree Care has been serving the communities of Excelsior, Shorewood, Minnetonka, and many more for over two decades. With an unwavering commitment to tree care excellence, the Onken's company has become a pillar of their community, providing certified arborist services, expert handling of hazardous jobs, and employing top-of-the-line equipment to get the job done safely and efficiently.
Partnering with Tree Leads Today
However, the Onkens' journey took a significant turn when they joined hands with Tree Leads Today. Erik Onken explains, "We went from receiving 4-5 calls a day to 10-20 a day, booking a full schedule five days a week. This allowed us to hire another arborist and invest in top-of-the-line equipment to enhance our services."
A Phenomenal 75% Growth
The impact of this partnership is astonishing, with a staggering 75% increase in their business. Statement Tree Care is not only excelling in customer service but also expanding their capabilities, creating new job opportunities, and contributing to the local economy.
What Sets Statement Tree Care Apart?
When asked about what sets Statement Tree Care apart from the competition, Erik and Brittany Onken emphasize the importance of follow-through, promptness, skill, and thorough cleanup. "Our entire operation, from the initial customer call to the job's completion, is characterized by professionalism and expertise," Brittany Onken adds.
Their personalized approach ensures that customers speak directly with Brittany before scheduling an appointment with Erik or Brittany for an in-depth discussion of their tree care needs. The experience culminates with Erik and his team, who ensure the job is completed and the site is left immaculately clean.
A Word of Advice for Property Owners
Erik Onken is keen to share his advice with property owners: "Now is a great time to think about winter pruning. Certain trees are sensitive to temperature and should be pruned after a hard frost. Additionally, in light of the Emerald Ash Borer epidemic, it is essential to be proactive in managing this disease by either treating the affected trees or safely removing them."
A Family Business with Community Values
The Onkens express their gratitude to every customer, highlighting that by choosing Statement Tree Care, they support a small, family business that deeply values its employees and forms lasting relationships with customers.
Erik and Brittany Onken's journey with Tree Leads Today is emblematic of the incredible growth that tree care businesses can achieve when they partner with an exclusive lead provider. In a picturesque landscape where nature thrives, so does Statement Tree Care, thanks to their unwavering dedication to quality service and the steady stream of exclusive leads from Tree Leads Today.
As the fall season sets in, Statement Tree Care stands ready to provide expert tree care services to property owners in Hennepin and Carver Counties. They are on a mission to keep these communities green, safe, and beautiful.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
PresswireToday.com (https://www.presswiretoday.com) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.
Erik and Brittany Onken
Explosive Growth Amidst a Beautiful Landscape
The Twin Cities metropolitan area in Minnesota boasts some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the United States. Among the rolling hills, pristine lakes, and lush greenery, Statement Tree Care has been serving the communities of Excelsior, Shorewood, Minnetonka, and many more for over two decades. With an unwavering commitment to tree care excellence, the Onken's company has become a pillar of their community, providing certified arborist services, expert handling of hazardous jobs, and employing top-of-the-line equipment to get the job done safely and efficiently.
Partnering with Tree Leads Today
However, the Onkens' journey took a significant turn when they joined hands with Tree Leads Today. Erik Onken explains, "We went from receiving 4-5 calls a day to 10-20 a day, booking a full schedule five days a week. This allowed us to hire another arborist and invest in top-of-the-line equipment to enhance our services."
A Phenomenal 75% Growth
The impact of this partnership is astonishing, with a staggering 75% increase in their business. Statement Tree Care is not only excelling in customer service but also expanding their capabilities, creating new job opportunities, and contributing to the local economy.
What Sets Statement Tree Care Apart?
When asked about what sets Statement Tree Care apart from the competition, Erik and Brittany Onken emphasize the importance of follow-through, promptness, skill, and thorough cleanup. "Our entire operation, from the initial customer call to the job's completion, is characterized by professionalism and expertise," Brittany Onken adds.
Their personalized approach ensures that customers speak directly with Brittany before scheduling an appointment with Erik or Brittany for an in-depth discussion of their tree care needs. The experience culminates with Erik and his team, who ensure the job is completed and the site is left immaculately clean.
A Word of Advice for Property Owners
Erik Onken is keen to share his advice with property owners: "Now is a great time to think about winter pruning. Certain trees are sensitive to temperature and should be pruned after a hard frost. Additionally, in light of the Emerald Ash Borer epidemic, it is essential to be proactive in managing this disease by either treating the affected trees or safely removing them."
A Family Business with Community Values
The Onkens express their gratitude to every customer, highlighting that by choosing Statement Tree Care, they support a small, family business that deeply values its employees and forms lasting relationships with customers.
Erik and Brittany Onken's journey with Tree Leads Today is emblematic of the incredible growth that tree care businesses can achieve when they partner with an exclusive lead provider. In a picturesque landscape where nature thrives, so does Statement Tree Care, thanks to their unwavering dedication to quality service and the steady stream of exclusive leads from Tree Leads Today.
As the fall season sets in, Statement Tree Care stands ready to provide expert tree care services to property owners in Hennepin and Carver Counties. They are on a mission to keep these communities green, safe, and beautiful.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
PresswireToday.com (https://www.presswiretoday.com) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.
Erik and Brittany Onken
Statement Tree Care
+1 612-501-0602
Erik@statementlawn.com