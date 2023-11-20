BookTrib Launches Lit Picks: First Chapters from the Hottest Books
DISCOVER BOOKS PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON including over 50 titles from top publishers and emerging authors
There's a little bit of something for everyone in this wide-ranging sampler. The excerpts are of generous length, and will be rewarding for anyone who likes a casual browse.”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com—a leading source for book reviews, news, interviews, and articles—is launching its inaugural edition of BookTrib Lit Picks: First Chapters from the Hottest Books, Holiday/Winter 2023 (Meridian, November 14). Featuring excerpts from over 50 new releases and hidden gems, BookTrib Lit Picks is the perfect digital stocking stuffer this holiday season.
— NetGalley Reviewer
A free digital sampler, BookTrib Lit Picks includes first chapters from contemporary and historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, self-help, memoirs, and more from Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins, to award-winning small presses and works from independently published authors.
“We are thrilled to provide this holiday eBook to readers and couldn’t be happier with the range of books and level of participation from major publishers, highly acclaimed authors, and new voices that are sure to make their mark on the literary landscape,” said Meryl Moss, president and founder of BookTrib.com and Meryl Moss Media Group.
Authors and titles include: #1 New York Times Bestselling Authors, #1 Sunday Times Bestsellers, #1 Wall Street Journal Bestsellers, USA Today Bestselling Authors, Silver Falchion Award Winners, Bram Stoker Award® Winners, Edgar Award Nominated Authors, Goodreads Choice Award Nominated Authors, and more.
BookTrib Lit Picks is available for free at BookTrib.com/LitPicks, on NetGalley, and popular retail outlets where eBooks are sold. Visit https://booktrib.com/litpicks.
BOOKTRIB
BookTrib.com Where Readers Discover was created as a source for people who love books, who want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love reading about their favorite authors and learning about new ones. For more than 20 years, BookTrib has been providing book reviews, author interviews, news flashes, podcast and TV interviews, book club recommendations and much more to passionate readers. BookTrib.com brings discerning readers and rising authors closer together – and in a big way, with more than 90,000 unique monthly website visitors and more than 240,000 social media followers.
MERYL MOSS MEDIA GROUP
BookTrib.com is produced by Meryl Moss Media Group, a leading literary marketing and publicity firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors get exposure to their audience of readers.
Jim Alkon
BookTrib
+1 203-226-0199
jim@booktrib.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
View the Trailer