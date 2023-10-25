Exponential Growth in Tree Care Industry Credits to Exclusive Leads from Tree Leads Today
Tree Leads Today's Exclusive Leads Propel Tree Care Business SuccessBAY POINT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tree care industry has witnessed a revolution in the way businesses connect with their clients, thanks to Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Among the success stories emerging from this industry transformation is De Rosas Tree Care, owned by Rodolfo De Rosas.
De Rosas Tree Care is located at 88 Placer Ct, Bay Point, CA 94565. Rodolfo De Rosas can be contacted via email at Rodolfo.Derosas@hotmail.com, and the phone number for the business is (925) 565-4505. With an impressive service area covering various towns and counties, including Napa, Concord, Benicia, Yountville, Clayton, Oakland, and Castro Valley, De Rosas Tree Care has seen remarkable growth and transformation over the past few years, largely attributed to their partnership with Tree Leads Today.
The Impact of Tree Leads Today
In a recent interview, Rodolfo De Rosas shared how Tree Leads Today has played a pivotal role in transforming his tree care business. He remarked, "TLT has kept me afloat. I used to work with others, but TLT was the one that sent me the most leads, and now I only work with TLT. You keep me busy. It's the best thing that could have happened to my business."
The impressive growth statistics of De Rosas Tree Care since partnering with TLT are staggering. The business has grown by a staggering 100%, and additional crews and employees have been hired to manage the new influx of work. The exclusive leads provided by TLT have resulted in an incredible 80% conversion rate, making the company's territory truly their own.
Exclusive Leads vs. Non-Exclusive Leads
De Rosas Tree Care, like many other businesses in the tree care industry, has experienced the stark difference between exclusive leads from TLT and non-exclusive leads from other marketing companies. Rodolfo De Rosas stated, "Exclusive leads are the best; there's no comparison with other companies. I convert about 80% of estimates into completed jobs. My territory is mine, and no one takes it away. This allows me to acquire clients and offer better prices."
The journey with TLT began when Rodolfo discovered the company on Facebook. The platform showcased testimonials from satisfied clients and illustrated the efficiency of the leads. It piqued his interest, and he decided to give TLT a try. Little did he know that this decision would mark the turning point in the growth of De Rosas Tree Care.
In Business for Over Three Decades
Rodolfo De Rosas, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, realized that the efficiency brought by TLT was a game-changer. The system of geo-targeting has made estimating more efficient and ensures that they stay busy in one area, saving on gas and time.
Reflecting on his early skepticism, Rodolfo shared, "When I first heard about TLT, I thought it sounded too good to be true, but then I realized for myself that what they said in the videos was indeed true. TLT designed everything perfectly so that this system works wonderfully and around the needs of arborists."
Efficiency and Proximity
Jobs being close in proximity is a significant advantage. De Rosas Tree Care can offer better prices because they don't have to move the crew very far. This not only saves money by not relocating the crew but also results in faster, more efficient service.
The Significance of Phone Calls
The experience of receiving phone calls, as opposed to all form leads, has made a monumental difference in the way De Rosas Tree Care conducts business. "It makes a huge difference because I speak directly with the client, and it's all up to me to convince the client to provide an estimate. They are real leads," said Rodolfo. With TLT, the leads provided are authentic, and clients are often ready to engage with the service. Unlike other companies that send leads with no guarantee of contact, TLT's system ensures that Rodolfo doesn't lose valuable leads.
In Conclusion
De Rosas Tree Care's remarkable growth story showcases the significant impact that Tree Leads Today has had on the tree care industry. With exclusive leads, efficient geo-targeting, and a focus on phone calls, businesses like De Rosas Tree Care have been able to take their services to new heights.
In a world where digital marketing is reshaping various industries, TLT stands as a pioneer in providing innovative and exclusive leads that enable tree care businesses to thrive and succeed. Tree care industry professionals continue to share their stories of success, growth, and transformation, proving that TLT is at the forefront of revolutionizing the way the industry operates.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
