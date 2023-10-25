Legendary Casting Director Lisa Beach Reveals Early Auditions of Future A-Listers on ZORISTAR Podcast
The casting director, with a record of placing Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon and Angelina Jolie in career-making roles, shares her experiences.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Beach, an esteemed casting director with a record of placing Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon and Angelina Jolie in career-making roles, recently shared her behind-the-scenes experiences on the ZORISTAR Podcast, hosted by Zorianna Kit. This engaging episode is now available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Beach, an 11-time nominee for the Casting Society Association's Artios Award, with wins for 'The Wedding Crashers' and 'About Schmidt,' has regularly collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers such as Alexander Payne, James Mangold, and Wes Craven.
During her appearance on ZORISTAR, Beach reminisces about her journey from being a casting assistant on cult classics like 'Less Than Zero' and 'Little Nikita,' to later shaping the future of Hollywood by casting 'School Ties' with future Oscar winners Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck. She also shares anecdotes from her early days, including witnessing the budding romance between Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on the set of 'Volunteers' in 1985.
Beach's insights into Angelina Jolie's audition for 'Girl, Interrupted' and her discovery of talents like Bradley Cooper, Meghan Markle, and Will Poulter make this episode a must-listen.
Episode Highlights:
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Early Romance: “You could kind of see that Tom and Rita had something going.”
Angelina Jolie’s Audition for 'Girl, Interrupted:' “It was an astonishing audition….I turned to Jim (Mangold), who was on my right, and I said, ‘There is your best supporting actress for 1998.”
Bradley Cooper in 'Wedding Crashers:' “He embodied Sack so perfectly because he could do the comedy, but he could be a dick, but he’s not a dick, he’s a great guy….I knew how versatile he was.”
Casting Meghan Markle for 'Horrible Bosses:' “We probably brought in 20 girls for that part….She was very professional, she was charming, she always had a smile on her face, and she was very good.”
Discovering Will Poulter for 'We're The Millers' after seeing him in 'Son of Rambow:' "I'll take credit for that one."
Launched earlier this year, ZORISTAR is a podcast that engages in captivating conversations with extraordinary individuals from diverse spheres of influence. Spanning the realms of entertainment luminaries, visionary CEOs, and enterprising entrepreneurs, host Zorianna Kit adeptly uncovers their remarkable narratives. Through her skillful interviews, a resolute and inspirational essence radiates, illuminating the indomitable spirit that defines each guest. Podcast guests have included Costume Designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Chrishon Lampley, founder and CEO of wine brand Love Cork Screw, comedian Jodi Miller, and songwriter Carol Connors.
