Garden Acupuncture Has New Educational Vidoes Coming; Fertility & Ozone Therapy
New videos share insight on how Ozone Ovarian Rejuvenation (OOR) and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) can improve pregnancy rates.
Their approach is to see the body as a map, with your symptoms leading them back to the root of the problem…They treat you as a whole being.”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM); including Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine (CHM), and Ozone Ovarian Rejuvenation (OOR) can improve chances of getting pregnant and having a healthy baby. TCM works with the body to create the balance needed for conception. While acupuncturists look at each individual person to determine what needs to be addressed to increase fertility, there are several ways to accomplish this:
1. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Improves Fertility for Men and Women
Egg or sperm quality today is the reflection of the body's health 3 months ago so taking the time to prepare the body and mind for conception will help create a fertile environment for a healthy pregnancy and birth. Whole System TCM addresses all aspects of health in a 90-day cycle using acupuncture, herbs, nutritional counseling & monitoring as well as many other adjunct therapies. Garden Acupuncture recommends beginning TCM fertility care 2-3 months before any plan to conceive for optimal results. If treatment has already began that’s ok! Garden Acupuncture’s expertise can help at any point in the journey to conceiving.
2. Increase Qi and Blood Circulation to the Reproductive Organs
More blood flow means more oxygen (and more energy or Qi in Chinese Medicine). More oxygen means healthier cells.
Healthier cells mean there is a higher likely hood that those cells will be able to fertilize and divide normally, increasing the chances of having a healthy baby.
One way to accomplish this is through Ozone Sauna Therapy. Ozone Sauna Therapy naturally improves the body’s ability to grow both white and red blood cells. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12804078/
WBCs improve the body’s ability to fight infection (bacterial, viral, fungal), while improving RBC growth allows the body to provide more oxygen to the pelvic cavity – improving the ability to produce higher quality follicles, embryonic development, and implantation rates. https://rbej.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12958-018-0414-2
Blood flow to the uterus helps create a healthy endometrial lining. This lining is where the fertilized egg implants. It is extremely important that it is thick enough to support an embryo during pregnancy.
3. Balance Hormones
Hormones in Chinese Medicine are associated to being more Yin or Yang in nature - choosing points and herbal formulas according to what each person needs. Another way acupuncture regulates hormones is by keeping stress levels down. This keeps cortisol and adrenaline lower, which keeps other hormones from getting out of order.
4. Your Stress and the Effect it has on Your Body and Mind Will Be Decreased
Living in NYC or Brooklyn is pretty much a recipe for higher stress levels and poor-quality sleep. The struggle is real and so is the impact on baby making capabilities. Men and women should be aware that elevated, unaddressed stress can play a role in fertility by affecting ovulation, cortisol levels, impeding embryo implantation, testosterone levels and sperm production. TCM fertility specialists will know what acupuncture treatments, herbs and nutritional advice are safe and effective to significantly reduce stress and improve sleep when preparing to conceive.
Traditional Chinese Medicine seeks to restore balance within the body, mind and environment. For nearly 17 years, Garden Acupuncture has been dedicated to serving our local community through acupuncture, herbs, nutrition and lifestyle support. We specialize in fertility and women’s health but are here to help with any health concern. If you would like more information, please visit our website here.
