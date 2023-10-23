Swiminista Supports Cancer Schmancer to Make Waves in the Fight Against Cancer During Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Companies Unite to Empower Women in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
My best friend is battling stage 4 cancer right now, so it's an honor to allocate 15% of all Swiminista.com sales to support Fran Drescher's non-profit organization, Cancer Schmancer”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiminista, the pioneering problem-solving swimwear brand, is proud to announce a powerful partnership with Fran Drescher's non-profit organization, Cancer Schmancer, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time of unity, strength, and action, and Swiminista is taking a bold step forward in the fight against cancer by teaming up with Cancer Schmancer. Throughout October, Swiminista will allocate an impactful donation of 15% of all sales site wide on Swiminista.com towards supporting Cancer Schmancer's mission.
— Founder of Swiminista, Andrea Bernholtz
Founder of Swiminista, Andrea Bernholtz, shared the heartfelt inspiration behind the collaboration, stating, “Collaborating with Cancer Schmancer holds a special significance for me. I am presently caring for my dear friend who is battling stage 4 cancer. In the midst of his chemotherapy journey, I sought to infuse some levity into his life. That's when we embarked on a delightful TV binge, starting with 'The Nanny' featuring the incredible Fran Drescher, and journeyed through to 'Beautician and the Beast,' and beyond. Laughter truly proved to be the most potent remedy! Fran, your ability to bring joy into our lives during this challenging time is beyond measure. It's an honor to allocate 15% of Swiminista.com sales towards supporting Cancer Schmancer.”
Swiminista is known for their comfortable fit, as well as providing the support and hold akin to shape wear. This combination allows women to feel confident in every movement with ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics. The brand is committed to celebrating women's bodies while minimizing the environmental impact of the swim industry. Their support for Cancer Schmancer exemplifies their dedication to making a positive impact on a global scale.
Cancer Schmancer is founded by uterine cancer survivor Fran Drescher, and is dedicated to prevention, early detection, and policy change. Their initiatives aim to empower individuals of all ages to identify and eliminate toxic triggers and risk factors for cancer and other diseases. Cancer Schmancer collaborates with like-minded nonprofits such as Plastic Pollution Coalition, Anticancer Lifestyle, Cure Cervical Cancer, and JScreen Genetic Testing.
Susan Holland, Executive Director of Cancer Schmancer, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "We are always honored and excited to collaborate with like-minded partners such as Swiminista, especially because they are an eco-friendly and sustainably conscious brand. We are very careful who we lock elbows with and are grateful for Andrea Bernholtz offering to give 15% of all sales on Swiminista.com."
Join Swiminista and Cancer Schmancer this October in making a difference in the fight against cancer. To learn more about Cancer Schmancer's inspirational cause and their work in cancer prevention and early detection, visit CancerSchmancer.org. Shop and support the cause at Swiminista.com and share your support on Instagram @Swiminista.
About Cancer Schmancer:
The Cancer Schmancer Movement is a three-prong organization dedicated to Prevention, Early Detection, and Policy Change. A uterine cancer survivor, Fran Drescher started Cancer Schmancer to shift the nation's focus from just searching for a cure to helping people reduce their risk of getting cancer in the first place. Cancer Schmancer creates educational initiatives to help all ages identify and eliminate toxic triggers and risk factors for cancer and other diseases. Cancer Schmancer partners with like-minded nonprofits such as Plastic Pollution Coalition, Anticancer Lifestyle, Cure Cervical Cancer, and JScreen Genetic Testing. To learn more about this inspirational cause and cancer prevention and early detection, visit www.CancerSchmancer.org.
About SWIMINISTA:
From Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz comes SWIMINISTA: comfortable, ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics, featuring adjustable fits in sizes A-DD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the swim industry’s impact on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high-quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics to create sexy, supportive pieces made for movement. Discover the new era of eco-conscious, designer swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online shop, along with updates on the company’s efforts to give back, both globally and locally. Look for exciting new original prints set to release this year and shop the full SWIMINISTA collection for women and girls at SWIMINISTA.com. Follow @SWIMINISTA for style ideas and new releases. SWIMINISTA - The world’s first problem solving swim brand!
