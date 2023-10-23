Manchin Announces Two Tech Hub Strategic Development Grants for West Virginia

October 23, 2023

Charleston, WV — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded two Tech Hubs Strategy Development Grants for West Virginia, which will strengthen the state’s growing and diverse technology sector and create future economic opportunities for West Virginians. Senator Manchin strongly advocated for the creation of the Tech Hubs Program in the CHIPS and Science Act, a once-in-a-lifetime investment designed to drive regional technology- and innovation-centric growth and keep industries of the future—and their good jobs—in the U.S. and the Mountain State.

“West Virginia ingenuity and grit built our great nation, and these Tech Hubs Strategy Development Grants will encourage a new chapter of innovation and entrepreneurship in our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will help make the United States a global leader in the semiconductor industry again and will enable West Virginia to compete in the industry. Although I am disappointed that West Virginia was not designated as a regional Tech Hub this time, I am confident that with these investments West Virginia will continue to grow and develop our technology bonafides to secure such designation in the near future."

Earlier this year, Senator Manchin urged the EDA to strongly consider the West Virginia Digital Identity Tech Hub Consortium and the West Virginia Advanced Energy & Industrial Technology Manufacturing Strategy Development Consortium applications to establish a Tech Hub in West Virginia.

As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Manchin fought for and secured West Virginia priorities in the historic, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to drive American competitiveness, improve domestic supply chain resilience, and support access to key technologies. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin secured $500 million in funding for the EDA in the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill to kickstart the Tech Hub program.