Dubai is proving that Branded Residences offering owners an impressive 50% increase in resale value within just 2 years

Dubai is once again proving its worth with its Branded Residences offering owners an impressive 50% increase in resale value within just 2 years.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Homes Dubai Delivers 50% Resale Value Increase in Just Two Years
Dubai’s unparalleled luxury lifestyle and tax-free benefits continue to attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world, fueling demand for Dubai’s most prestigious branded residences. According to Ivan Siarbolin, Head of Branded Homes Dubai, the high potential for luxury branded residences in Dubai is supported by the influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and families seeking not just a luxury home, but an asset that appreciates greatly over time.
Branded Homes Dubai offers some of the most sought-after branded residences in Dubai, including Atlantis The Royal Residences, Bulgari Residences and Mansions and Dorchester Collection Residences. “Over the past two years, we’ve seen an average 50% increase in resale values across our portfolio of luxury branded residences,” said Ivan. “This demonstrates the power of Dubai’s brand as the luxury lifestyle capital of the world, and the desirability of living in a residence that provides a luxury branded experience.
The prestigious Atlantis The Royal Residences, for example, launched in 2019 with 2-BR Apartments (Ocean View, Size over 2,200 sq.ft.) starting at AED 6,999,999. Today, resale values for the same 2-BR Apartments are over AED 17,000,000. The ultra-luxury One & Only Residences at One Zaabeel, set to open in December 2023, have seen a 50% increase in prices over the course of its pre-completion sales that had started just at the beginning of this year.
“The demand for luxury in Dubai continues to outstrip supply, especially for branded residences in prime areas like Jumeirah, Canal Front, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah,” continued Siarbolin. “With its unrivaled tax regime, new visa options like the Retirement Visa, and world-class amenities, Dubai appeals to the global elite seeking a luxury second home or retirement destination.
Dubai’s real estate market has seen a strong rebound in 2021, with villa and apartment sales volumes up over 60% year-on-year. The luxury residential segment continues to lead the recovery, driven by strong demand from HNWIs, particularly from Europe, India, China and Russia.
